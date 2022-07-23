Executors of Epstein’s estate accused of hiding $13 million to avoid paying out victims

Two executors of Jeffrey Epstein’s estate have been accused of transferring some of the late billionaire pedophile’s wealth to a trust from which they could benefit from at least $13 million.

Darren Indyke, Epstein’s personal attorney, and Richard Kahn, the estate’s internal accountant, have long been accused of mismanaging his wealth to avoid paying his victims.

The two have been accused of transferring millions to the Butterfly Trust, which Epstein founded in 2013, U.S. Virgin Islands authorities said in a legal filing Friday, the New York Times reported. Epstein’s infamous Little Saint James Island—which he owned from 1998 until his death in 2019—is under the jurisdiction of the Virgin Islands.

The money transfer took place nearly a year after Epstein committed suicide in his Manhattan prison cell.

“The government discovered that significant amounts of money kept secret from the government were being transferred on behalf of the co-operators in an apparent effort to enrich themselves and protect these assets from recovery,” the file read.

Epstein’s estate is worth about $185 million, not even a third of the $600 million it was worth when Epstein died, thanks to more than $120 million in settlement payments to victims, as well as federal taxes.

Indyke and Kahn have also been accused of failing to disclose multi-million dollar loans that Epstein has provided to them.

In April 2020, the Butterfly Trust received a $13 million wire transfer, 10 months after Epstein’s death.

Some of that money was remitted later that year to three different entities, two of which benefited Indyke, Kahn and their husbands.

Denise George, the Attorney General of the Virgin Islands, asks a judge to force Epstein’s estate to investigate where the money is going.

Daniel Weiner, an attorney for the Epstein estate, denied the charges on behalf of Indyke and Kahn, saying they “categorically reject the baseless allegations of wrongdoing against them.”

Weiner claims that neither Indyke nor Kahn ever saw that $13 million.

He added: ‘The 2013 Butterfly Trust mentioned in today’s application by Ms. George has nothing to do with Mr Epstein’s estate or any money available for it.’

These latest allegations continue a long-running legal battle between Epstein’s estate and organized territory.

In an amended complaint filed in February 2021, George Indyke and Kahn accused Indyke and Kahn of acting like “captains” in his pedophile operation, forcing some foreign victims into arranged marriages with his American victims so that they could enter the United States. could enter.

She says Epstein threatened three of his U.S. victims with bodily harm to get them to marry three foreign victims and that “in any case, Indyke and Kahn knowingly facilitated the fraudulent and forced marriages, performed the legal and accounting work, and secured and a fraud that would further tie Epstein’s victims to him and allow Epstein to continue to sexually monitor and abuse these victims.”

An unnamed victim quoted in the lawsuit said many girls she saw on Epstein’s island did not speak English, which “was Epstein’s preference because they spoke less.”

The two executors deny any involvement in the sex trafficking operation.

“Neither Mr. Indyke nor Mr. Kahn were at any time involved in any wrongdoing by Mr. Epstein of any kind,” they said in a statement.

George attempted to freeze the estate’s funds after an announcement in February 2021 that the Epstein Victims Compensation Program administrator would temporarily halt payouts because most of the estate’s estimated $240.8 million in assets, a peak of about $634 million, was illiquid.

She said her “worst fear” was realized when payments stopped and the estate is being mismanaged.

“The estate has made its way to pay for lawyers, landscaping and helicopter fees, but not the brave women who have stepped forward to participate in the compensation fund.

“It’s, unscrupulously, another promise made and broken by Epstein and now his estate,” she said.

It was discovered that Epstein had his affairs in order just two days before his suicide.

He named Kahn and Indyke as co-executors and his brother, Mark Epstein, 65, a multimillionaire property developer, as sole heir to his estimated fortune of $577 million.

But it is from that fortune that victims, who have lost the chance to have their day in court against Epstein since prosecutors dropped the case, are now seeking damages.

Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York, who led the case against Epstein, swore at the time of the suicide that the investigation would not end with his death and would now focus on the financier’s network of associates.

Epstein — who once showed off a string of high-profile friends, including Prince Andrew and President Bill Clinton — was arrested in July 2019, accused of arranging sex with dozens of underage girls at his residences in New York City and Florida between 2002 and 2005. pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A month later, he hanged himself in his cell in New York City.