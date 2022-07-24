Executive and Olympian Tony Lally identified as cyclist in viral video charged: Sydney

High-flying executive and former Olympian Tony Lally is pictured with Australian cycling legend Cadel Evans

An Olympian who launched a furious rant against a female driver has been charged by police with a series of violations.

Single mother Monique was driving along Pittwater Road on the city’s northern beaches in July when she was confronted by Irish cyclist Tony Lally, who accused her of cutting him off in traffic.

Concerned about the altercation, the mother pulled out her phone to film the 68-year-old cyclist, who opened the driver’s side door and began yelling at her.

“You’re the fuck,” Mr. Lally yelled, leaning into her car and appearing to be trying to swat the phone away.

‘Are you damn blind, you fat bastard. You cut me off, you pulled right in front of me! You almost knocked me off!’

Mr Lally then grabbed his own phone to film Monique and said ‘it takes two to tango’. Monique yelled back at him before he drove away.

The high-flying director, who is an independent chairman of an investment management firm in Sydney, has now been charged with one time assault, stalking and entering a vehicle without permission.

He is due to appear in court in September.

A mother has shared images of an enraged cyclist reaching through the door of her car during a traffic accident

According to Mr Lally’s LinkedIn page, he is the Independent Chairman of Equity Trustees Superannuation Limited.

“Tony has a strong professional network in the financial services industry,” according to the LinkedIn page.

He has extensive experience in the pension sector, both as CEO of a large fund, as a non-executive director and non-executive chairman of the large representative organization of the pension sector. He is a strong promoter of business relationships and member benefits.”

Single mother Monique was driving along Pittwater Road in Sydney when she was approached by cyclist Tony Lally (pictured), 68, who accused her of cutting him off

Mr Lally was previously the CEO of the industry fund Sunsuper, which recently merged with QSuper to become the Australian Retirement Trust.

Mr Lally also represented Ireland at the 1980 Moscow Olympics where he took part in the individual road cycling race.

His cycling talents have been in high demand ever since, with Mr Lally’s LinkedIn once listing him as a ‘coaching committee member’ for Cycling Australia.

Cycling Australia said Mr Lally was no longer associated with the organisation.

“Our message to all road users is to show respect and care for others, regardless of vehicle or mode of transport,” said a spokesperson.

Mr Lally regularly shares his cycling routes with fitness app Strava, with the tracking site showing that he rode 100km on the day of the altercation.

He owns a luxurious five-bedroom house on Sydney’s north coast, valued at $3.6 million.

When Daily Mail Australia knocked on his door, he gave the reporter a deadly look and slammed the door.

Mr Lally lives in a custom-built $3.6 million “Hamptons-style” home with a gourmet kitchen with a “peasant sink” that opens into the entertainer’s backyard

The footage ended as Mr Lally drove away from the crime scene, while both he and the mother threatened to call the police.

“The day after it happened, I just fell apart,” Monique said, insisting that she give Mr. Lally all the space and hand it in as she turned around.

‘I was shaking. I couldn’t drive. It wasn’t safe to drive.’

The incident has reignited calls for cyclists to require registration to be on NSW roads.

“You can’t do anything because there’s no license plate, there’s no identification — there’s nothing,” attorney Sam Macedone told Seven News.

Debate over whether cyclists need a permit has remained a controversial topic in NSW in recent years, with most Australians tired of the number of laws and regulations already imposed on them by three separate tiers of government.

Monique (pictured) was driving along Pittwater Road when she was approached by an irate male cyclist who accused her of cutting him off in traffic

Mr Lally stands next to a painting of himself in Dublin in 2019

Mr Lally was also once the CEO of the Sunsuper industrie industry fund

Peter McLean, CEO of Bicycle NSW, the state’s largest advocacy group for cyclists, previously told Daily Mail Australia that the debate is complex as it raises questions as to whether the license should apply to the rider or the bike, or both.

He said that while his association consulted with the government about such measures, he believed that increasing safety for bicycle users and motorists was a matter of education.

Mr McLean said most cyclists also have a driver’s license and are aware of traffic and cycling rules.

Monique was driving along Pittwater Road (pictured) in northern Sydney as the man approached her car

Tony Lally can be seen above winning a stage of the Irish Rás cycling race at Clonakilty in 1981

Mr Lally is pictured at the finish line of the Niagara cycling race in Canada

Mr Lally represented Ireland at the 1980 Moscow Olympics for road cycling

‘Cyclists must take motorists into account and motorists must take into account the fact that cyclists take up less space on the road.

“Education and awareness must be a fundamental process to change culture in Australia and we need to be more considerate of everyone else who uses roads.”

In 2014 Duncan Gay, NSW Roads Secretary, pushed for the introduction of a bicycle license to reduce road deaths following an explosion of deaths and other accidents, partly caused by the recent increase in the number of men and women living in middle age. recorded.

However, in lieu of a driver’s license, Mr Gay drastically increased fines for cyclists caught breaking traffic rules from March 2016.

Fines for cyclists in NSW were increased to match drivers, bringing the fine for not wearing a helmet to $330; run red light to $439; careless, furious or reckless driving up to $439; and not stop at a crosswalk for $439.

