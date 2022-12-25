‘Excruciating’: When a king and prime minister tried to empathize with the rest of us

“Yeah, I wouldn’t mind, but I don’t know, I’d like to get through Christmas first,” said Dean, before adding that he hoped another charity could help him find temporary accommodation, so “I’m not on the street”. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III seemed insincere to some with their comments on Christmas Day. Credit:Getty Images So Marie Antoinette moodthan. Or just “unbearable”said the British deputy leader of the opposition Labor party. And what about the king?

He praised one son, the Prince of Wales, and his wife, the Princess of Wales, in his speech – while blatantly omitting any mention of his other son, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and his daughter-in-law Meghan, Duchess of Wales. Sussex. So not exactly a shining example of “goodness and compassion”? Possibly not. And begged to understand hardship by a man recently lost his lollipop about a defective fountain pen…

Isn’t the best. Could 2023 finally be the year when we rebel against the teaching about the plight of the common people by those who wouldn’t know the price of a carton of milk if it hit him in the face? That sounds like a plan. Except for … Preaching the Haves over the Have-Nots is an age-old tradition? sure. Seneca, the so-called “fat cat philosopherof ancient Rome, warned against the evils of consumerism while amassing a Trumpian fortune by serving Nero, the famous cruel emperor of Rome. ‘And don’t forget that Marcus Aurelius was one of the greatest [Stoic philosophers] and he was the Emperor of Rome,” said Dr. Simon Longstaff, Executive Director of The Ethics Centre.

And if they’ve taught us anything, it’s that being exceptionally powerful isn’t mutually exclusive and being morally sound? That’s right, says Longstaff. “I mean, no one claims to be consistently perfect, except on rare occasions,” he says, referring to Socrates, who famously died for his beliefs. (Instead of choosing voluntary exile after being accused of proselytizing against democracy, Socrates agreed to be tried and defended himself by uttering the famous words: “The unexamined life is not worth living before he was put to death.) Also, exceptionally smart people can often come across as complete loony tunes. “There are weird things like Pythagoras wouldn’t let people eat beans,” says Longstaff, referring to the ancient Greek mathematician and inventor of the Pythagorean theorem who was famous for his “rationality,” but nonetheless believed that eating beans was a form of cannibalism. “The point is you get weird stuff that can surface in people who are otherwise considered brilliant.” Is there a lesson in this?