EXCLUSIVE TOWIE SPOILER: Amy Childs Hints Boyfriend Billy Delbosq Is ‘The One’ Heart To Heart

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Amy Childs has a heart-to-heart with boyfriend Harry Derbidge about her boyfriend Billy Delbosq in a MailOnline exclusive clip of The Only Way Is Essex from Sunday.

The reality star, 32, talks about her relationship and the ‘bond’ between Billy and her daughter Polly.

She says, “It’s just so beautiful because their relationship is so amazing and the bond they have together is just amazing.”

Opening: Amy Childs has a heart-to-heart with boyfriend Harry Derbidge about her boyfriend Billy Delbosq in a MailOnline exclusive clip of The Only Way Is Essex from Sunday

Harry replies, “Billy loves you so much, but he loves the kids just as much.”

Amy added: “She looks at him like a father figure and that’s all I want.”

An emotional Harry said, “I’m so happy for you, as if after all these years you’ve seen all those horrible men.”

Loved-up: The reality star, 32, talks about her relationship and the ‘bond’ between Billy and her daughter Polly

Amy agreed and said, “The saying is so true, you have to kiss so many frogs.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Amber is in for a lavish surprise, including two exciting new faces, Hannah and her old friend Mia.

During a game of true or dare, Chloe Brockett and Gatsby mend their feud and Hannah reveals a crush on one of Towie’s OG’s…

Happy: An emotional Harry said, ‘I’m so happy for you, like after all these years you went through these horrible men’

Elsewhere, catching up over lunch reveals Ella’s hopes for her relationship with Pete, while Dani reveals a shady Instagram post that has her on her mind…

Later, the cast join forces and attend a wellness retreat where Amy and Billy try their partner’s yoga, Chloe B and Saffron meditate at full power, and Junaid asks the crystals a very important question, but will the Zen atmosphere be enough to stop a confrontation?

Meanwhile, Jordan cries as he struggles to come to terms with his mother’s diagnosis and flirtatious friend, Pete, settles into Ella’s family…

Amy and Billy have been an item since October last year, just two months after the mother of two split from her ex-boyfriend Tim after 14 months together.

In a recent Instagram Q&A session, Amy – who is mother to Polly, four, and Ritchie Jr, two – said she would consider having children with Billy in the future.

“I’ve always said I’d like two and that’s it, but since meeting Billy I feel a lot different — 100 percent going forward,” she said.

Billy, the owner of Box Gym Fitness in Brentwood, where Amy is now a regular, starred in the Channel 4 series First Dates in 2018 and admitted to looking for love in the ‘wrong places’ after repeatedly saying ‘Essex types’. ‘ haunted.

The Only Way Is Essex airs Sundays at 9pm on ITVBe and ITV Hub.