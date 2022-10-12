EXCLUSIVE Sperm donor, 37, who fathered 15 children despite condition banned from contacting woman

A sperm donor with Fragile X syndrome who fathered 15 children after keeping his incurable genetic condition a secret has been banned from contacting a young woman he impregnated twice.

James MacDougall, 37, went ahead with private sperm donations to a number of lesbian women after advertising himself on social media without fully disclosing his condition.

The genetic condition, which is inherited, leads to low IQ and developmental delay and cannot be cured.

His identity emerged in May after an almost unprecedented move by a judge in a family court battle to stop other women from using him as a sperm donor – after he demanded access to some of the children.

Last week, a 24-year-old mother of two of his children was granted a restraining order by a court after he was found to be harassing her.

MacDougall has been ordered to stay away from her for the next five years.

The mother, who cannot be named for legal reasons and co-parents her daughters with her boyfriend, previously told MailOnline that he had ‘tried to work his way into her life’ and force her to leave her gay partner.

MacDougall was granted a restraining order at Derby Magistrates’ Court preventing him from contacting the mother and another person until October 2027.

He was also ordered not to enter certain areas of Derby during the same period.

McDougall, a film and sci-fi museum volunteer, pleaded guilty to using violence for the purpose of securing entry to a property without lawful authority.

He is believed to have been sentenced in absentia as he did not appear in person at the hearing.

The mother, who was present at the hearing, declined to comment, saying: ‘I’ve just left court and I can’t talk about it.’

Other assault charges against MacDougall, in Beeston, Nottinghamshire, were dismissed by magistrates as no prosecution evidence was offered.

He has already been banned from contacting some of the other children he fathered as a result.

Mrs Justice Lieven said in May that “he took advantage of the vulnerability of these young women and their strong desire to have children”.

The children he fathered are believed to be between three and a few months old.

The judge found that MacDougall showed “fundamental irresponsibility” by not being upfront about his condition, which prevented him from being a sperm donor through a regulated clinic.

She said identifying him was an ‘unusual step’ but added there was ‘a very specific benefit in him being named in the hope that women will look him up on the internet and see this judgement’.

MacDougall was described to him as ‘a complex person’ who has been diagnosed as having learning difficulties and being on the autistic spectrum.

Speaking to MailOnline in June, the mother-of-two said she had no idea he had the condition when she spoke to him about helping her and her female partner conceive.

The unemployed woman from Derbyshire had approached MacDougall in a desperate bid to get her a baby gift.

She had limited financial resources and MacDougall appeared to act in good faith and for free.

The mother had two daughters with him.

The former warehouse and chip shop worker explained how her partner, now aged 25, had previously tried to conceive with the help of a fertility clinic, but it had not led to a successful pregnancy.

Instead, they decided she should try to get pregnant instead, and soon after, her partner found MacDougall’s ad online. They immediately made contact with a view to him becoming the father of their child.

She understood he didn’t want to be involved in her children’s upbringing, but he began ‘gradually’ trying to work his way into her life – despite knowing she was in a same-sex relationship.

The woman also had no idea he suffered from the health condition she fears her eldest daughter has inherited.

She said: ‘She has a lot of features, she doesn’t speak, she hates bright lights and the school has picked it up and raised concerns.

‘I am angry that James may have passed this on to my daughter. He never mentioned it. He should have told me about his condition but he didn’t and I blame him.’

She explained how he had persuaded her to let him stay in her home for two weeks during the lockdown while she tried to conceive for the second time.

The mother added: ‘He had a strange obsession with me and on one occasion hit my back and tried to initiate sexual contact with me.

“But there was no one at all. I don’t want a man involved in my children’s lives, it totally repels me. I only want two mothers.

“He wasn’t supposed to have any contact with the kids, but I let him see the oldest a few times.”

But this turned out to be a mistake, as MacDougall took it as encouragement, she says.

The mother continued: ‘He was becoming possessive and I saw a strange side of him. James became controlling. He tried to get me to leave my partner to be with him. He even told his parents he was in a relationship with me – which is all a lie.

“He wanted to be part of my family, but that was never the arrangement.”

MacDougall’s own adoptive parents have claimed he offered his services because he is ‘kind-hearted’.

June and John MacDougall have previously spoken out in defense of their son when they revealed their son’s donor obsession.

Mrs MacDougall, 73, told MailOnline how her son was now ‘struggling with it all’ after being banned from being involved in the lives of some of the children he had fathered.