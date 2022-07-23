Exclusive Soho House club loved by Meghan Markle is being sued by small firm in copyright claim

Trendy global members club Soho House is being sued for ‘cynical’ copyright infringement of a small company that designed and built many of its bars, according to legal documents accessed by MailOnline.

A Supreme Court lawsuit against the company founded by restaurateur Nick Jones, 58, filed by Cantilever Bar Systems, alleges that Soho House “blatantly copied” its bar designs without permission so that other companies could build them.

Tom Cruise is one of the many celebrities who are members of Soho House clubs and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is also said to have been a member.

Cantilever boss John Dorrington Ward says in the legal document that he discovered Soho House planned to use “substantially copied” versions of his company’s designs at Mollies Motel and Diner in the old Granada Studios in Manchester, which used to be part of the Soho House group.

Cantilever had previously been asked to submit bar designs for the same venue, but made it clear that the only service they offered was to design, build and install bars.

Mr. Dorrington Ward adds: “Soho House is a very substantially funded organization that traded on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021 at a potential valuation of c. $2.5 billion [£2.1bn].

‘Cantilever, on the other hand, is a small business. From this it can be inferred that Soho House took a cynical step to infringe Cantilever’s copyright and design rights, on the assumption that the latter did not have the financial means to sue Soho House’.

The bitter David-and-Goliath lawsuit comes after the two companies had an eight-year relationship between 2006 and 2014 with Cantilever who designed, built and installed custom bars for Soho House clubhouses including Shoreditch, Café Boheme, Little House, New York and Berlin.

Cantilever’s high-end bars can also be found in Hilton Hotels, the Royal Opera House, the Playboy Club and Sophie’s Steakhouse.

But according to the 20-page details of the claim, filed in court last month, in 2019 Soho House asked Cantilever to prepare an internal document to encapsulate a set of agreed-upon standards for bar design. at Soho House clubhouses.

Mr Dorrington Ward says in the papers: ‘As a gesture of good faith Cantilever has not charged any fees for the creation of the Cantilever Bar Brand Standards Documents, believing that this is the relationship between [the two firms]. Soho House has betrayed that trust…’

Two years later, Cantilever bosses say they’ve been awarded a “SH Bar Brand Standards Document,” along with bar designs for Mollies Motel and Diner. The package came from ARJ, a prime contractor on the project, although it’s not clear why it was sent to Cantilever.

Mr Dorrington Ward added: ‘Cantilever immediately acknowledged that the SH Bar Brand Standard Document and Mollies Design Drawings were a substantial reproduction of Cantilever Bar Brand Standards Document and Cantilever’s respectively…. drawings and that they were copied without permission from Cantilever and sent to ARJ with the intent to build them without permission or permission from Cantilever.”

Mollies is no longer part of the Soho House Group.

The document states that Cantilever believes Soho House will “do the same for other bars being built for Soho House clubhouses or other buildings Soho House plans to build.”

Cantilever is seeking damages, legal fees and a court order to stop Soho House from violating Cantilever’s copyright and to return all copies of Cantilever designs to them.

Originally aimed at those in the arts, politics and media, Soho House was launched in 1995 above a restaurant in central London. The founder of restaurateur Mr Jones is married to TV presenter Kirsty Young.

Soho House now has 36 ‘houses’ in Europe, North America and Asia, with four more coming soon in Miami, Copenhagen, Stockholm… and next week Balham, South London.

The more than 120,000 members pay £1,100 for access to one branch or £2,500 for access to all branches, but only half that amount for members under the age of 27.

Despite the expansion, Soho House has not yet made a profit. Its parent company Membership Collective Group (MCG), which launched last year when it went public, lost more than $265 million (£220 million) last year and lost nearly $42 million (£35 million) in the fourth quarter alone. ).

Soho House has a long waiting list for membership and is notoriously selective. Membership committees supposedly choose “the coolest” applicants.

A former membership director Tim Geary told the Hollywood Reporter that Kim Kardashian, the Real Housewives, lawyers and hedge fund managers were all going to fail.

The Soho House website explains: “Unlike other member clubs, which often focus on wealth and status, we strive to bring together communities of members who have something in common: namely a creative soul.”

Members are prohibited from identifying fellow members on social media. (They’re not even allowed to describe Soho House events on social media.)

Nevertheless, Soho House has had its share of bad publicity.

In 2002, Jude Law’s two-year-old daughter, Irish, was rushed to hospital after accidentally eating part of an ecstacy tablet she found on the floor of her London branch at a children’s birthday party.

In 2010, American swimsuit designer Sylvie Cachay was found murdered in a bedroom of the Manhanttan clubhouse in New York City.

Originally aimed at those in the arts, politics and media, Soho House was launched in 1995 above a restaurant in central London. The founder of restaurateur Mr Jones is married to TV presenter Kirsty Young (Pictured: Soho House’s Dean Street HQ)

And in 2021, Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta was criticized for hosting star-studded, maskless indoor dance parties at Soho House, Berlin, sparking a police investigation.

Applicants to the upscale club chain are now being asked if they identify as LGBTQIA2S+, which stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and/or questioning, intersex, asexual, bisexual and others, the Mail on Sunday recently reported.

Two years ago, Soho House only used the abbreviation LGBTQ+ on its website. That was later extended to LGBTQIA+, but now the lesser-known 2S — or two-spirit — has been added, a term for Native North Americans who exhibit both masculine and feminine traits.

A spokesperson for Soho House said: “Design integrity is extremely important to us.

“We are surprised by this claim, as we have a long-standing and strong working relationship with Cantilever.

“We hope to resolve this matter amicably and continue to work together.”