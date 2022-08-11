EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: Paris Hilton in swimsuit shares passionate kiss with husband Carter Reum

Advertisement

Paris Hilton looked quintessentially gorgeous as she continued to enjoy her romantic vacation in Italy with husband Carter Reum on Wednesday.

The socialite, 41, slipped into a revealing lace black swimsuit, which showed off her plunging neckline, enviable legs and pert as she soaked up the sun in Positano.

Clearly still in the honeymoon phase, nine months into their marriage, Paris and Carter, 41, enjoyed some very passionate kisses in the sea as they frolicked off the bow of their yacht.

Wow: Paris Hilton looked quintessentially gorgeous as she continued to enjoy her romantic vacation in Italy with husband Carter Reum on Wednesday

Paris looked chic with her blonde locks tied up in an updo while accessorizing with some classy shades.

Carter was wearing neon shorts as he jumped off the boat into the crystal clear water.

Paris later slipped into a star-print LBD as she enjoyed a relaxing moment taking in the scenic views.

PDA: Clearly still in the honeymoon stage, nine months into their marriage, Paris and Carter, 41, were seen enjoying some very passionate kisses in the sea as they frolicked off the bow of their yacht

Toned down: Paris looked chic with her blonde locks tied up in an updo and accessory with a few stylish shades

And relax: the star was seen relaxing in the water and enjoying the beautiful views

Leggy: Paris later slipped into a star-print LBD as she enjoyed a relaxing moment taking in the scenic views

The happy couple has taken numerous trips abroad since they tied the knot in November last year.

The happy couple initially met in their twenties, but only started seeing each other romantically in November 2019.

Hilton was previously linked with figures such as Nick Carter and Benji Madden, and she was formerly engaged to both Paris Latsis and Chris Zylka.

Radiant: Paris looked glamorous as she floated in the water

Brutal: Carter was seen taking a picture of his swimsuit-clad wife as she emerged from the water

Chilled: Paris smiled as she floated in the serene waters

Doting: Carter gave his wife a massage before the couple chatted aboard the boat

Go For It: Carter Was Seen Jumping Off The Boat Wearing Neon Suitcases

Smitten: The couple looked in love as they relaxed in Positano

The now-married couple was spotted publicly sealing their lips in January 2020, and they officially became Instagram in April.

The two later announced that they were engaged in February last year.

Hilton and Reum tied the knot during a wedding ceremony that took place in November at her late grandfather’s home in Bel Air.

Views: The couple took in the scenic sights in their latest vacation

Floating: Paris and Carter looked in love as they frolic in the water

Here you go: Carter was on hand with a towel as he walked past the boat

Fun times: the couple looked happier than ever as they kissed in the sea

Lean back: The reality star was seen taking in the glorious views

Chat: Carter enjoyed chatting with his wife as they spent the day

Boat view: The superstar couple were in a good mood as they relaxed at sea

Guests at the lavish event included Kim Kardashian, Ashley Benson and Paula Abdul.

The happy couple then went on to honeymoon in multiple countries, traveling all over the world.

The couple are currently looking for a family and Hilton discussed her plans on an episode of Daily Pop, where she commented via People that she “can’t wait” to welcome “two or three” children into her life.

The reality TV personality made a point of noting that she “would like twins first.”

Pic time: Paris wore a beautiful blue summer dress while taking a picture