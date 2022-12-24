Exclusive: Most social media users encounter scams at least weekly

Tech
By Jacky
Social media users are becoming more adept at recognizing scams, but many still need to stay alert, according to an exclusive TechRadar Pro study.

First, respondents were asked which social media platforms they used. Facebook came out on top with just under 80% active on the networking site. Instagram was next with 68.1%, and Tiktok and Twitter were closely contested for third place with just under 50% each (49.8% and 47.5% respectively).

