Exclusive: Matty J on the ‘hardest thing’ about his first acting gig in the Stan Original Film Christmas Ransom

This isn’t a drill: it’s December and Christmas has finally arrived.

In a festive tradition, after earlier release A sunburned Christmas and Christmas on the farm, Stan have a new release for this holiday season.

Christmas ransom streaming now is guaranteed to become an instant family favorite for the holiday season.

The movie star comedian Matt Okine (Stan Original Series The other guy), TV Week Logie Award winner Miranda Tapsell and Ed Oxenbould. But the big surprise in the cast is former Bachelor education and social media star Matty ‘J’ Johnson, who is making his acting debut.

For acting newcomer Matty J, he admitted that the experience of being on a professional script set is very different from being part of reality TV.

Matty J couldn’t contain his excitement playing Sam the firefighter in Christmas Ransom, now streaming on Stan. (Delivered)

“Each scene you have up to 40 crew members, lighting, cameras. It takes a long time to set up and sometimes it can take up to six hours to record two minutes of dialogue,” Matty told 9Entertainment.

“I think that was probably the hardest part, that I was so excited, like a bull out of the gate, and then I had to try to keep up with my pace, because there were nights initially where we finished at 3am .”

Matty, who plays Sam the firefighter in the film, admitted that his first table reading was great, although a comment from a fellow cast member really unnerved him.﻿

“I remember at the first table we read the script and then it was great to interact with the other actors and the young girl. I remember we had a short conversation and she asked me how many movies I had been in And I told her it was my first,” he explained.

“I asked her how much she had done and she is now on her fourth.

“So it’s always a little unnerving when a 12-year-old tells you it’s their fourth movie and it’s your very first. You feel extremely inexperienced, but it was really fun.”

Matt Okine stars in Christmas Ransom, which is sure to become a family favorite. (Stand)

For Okine, he believes this film has real potential to become an instant classic.

“[Christmas Ransom] is a real family movie, it’s something that just felt like an instant classic. As soon as I read [the script]it just felt like something that was a movie that could come back year after year,” he said.

The film is set in a beloved toy store, Harrington and Sons. But it’s not all luck in the most wonderful time of the year, the store is hijacked on Christmas Eve by some bumbling criminals.

The struggling owner, played by Okine, is held for ransom, but when a pair of shoplifting kids get caught up in the heist, they’re forced to team up with a heavily pregnant security guard (Tapsell) to save Christmas for everyone.

Matt Okine plays the owner of the beloved Harrington and Sons toy store. (Stand)

Tapsell is known to the public for her roles in Love child, Wedding of the highest level and The Sapphiresbut Christmas ransom was one of her most challenging roles to date.

“It hasn’t been that long since I had my daughter Grace, so playing a heavily pregnant character brings back a lot of those memories of the moments before I had to go to the hospital,” she explained.

My character Gladys goes on this wonderful journey to realize that she has what it takes to be a mother and that while not every woman needs to have a baby, Gladys will find great joy and happiness in raising this baby with her boyfriend , Greg.”

Ed Oxenbould, Evan Stanhope Miranda Tapsell, Tahlia Sturzaker and Matt Okine on the set of Christmas Ransom. (Stand)

A seasoned actor, Okine was “stunned” by the success of the young talent featured in the film.

“You know what’s so funny? Sometimes I’ll tell Ed or one of the kids, like a story or just talk about something, and they’ll just say something like, ‘Yeah, when I was with M. Night Shyamalan in some movie , or when I was in Sundance, I was like, ‘What!'” he recalls.

“Most of the cast is significantly younger than me and significantly more experienced.”

The toy store is robbed by two bumbling criminals and it’s up to two young shoplifters to save the day. (Stand)

For Oxenburgh, the comparison between working on major Hollywood films such as Paper Planes

or M. Night Shyamalan’s The visitors have no comparison.

“The overseas and Australian mindset on a production is so different,” he said. “But this [film] was so different because it was all filmed in one location.”

Written by the same team that brought us A sunburned Christmas in 2020, the entire movie was filmed in an abandoned warehouse Homebush, NSW.

“It’s so strange wearing the same thing and coming to the same place every day. It feels very routine. It almost feels like a desk job, where acting never feels like it,” added Oxenburgh.

Christmas ransom also stars Genevieve Lemon, Bridie McKim and young stars Evan Stanhope, Tahlia Sturzaker and Chai Hansen.

