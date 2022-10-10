EXCLUSIVE ‘It was hell for him’: James Argent struggles with severe foot injury

James Argent is currently suffering from a serious foot infection as he returns to work after filming Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in Thailand.

The upcoming series has been thrown into chaos after six stars, including James, were forced to withdraw for medical reasons.

A source told MailOnline exclusively that “it was hell” for James, who contracted trench foot and jungle rot, and was forced to stop.

The insider said: “He’s been back for a few days. He has bruises and a rash from being in the jungle.

“It was hell for him, and you weren’t helped at all there, but looking back, he’s so glad he did.

“A 27-stone man 2 years ago has now lost weight and has done something many fitter people would have failed at.”

Speaking about James’ foot injury, the source told MailOnline: “He can still walk but it hurts, he will have to rest for a while but he went back to work today.

“The program was great, the daily producers and welfare team check you out.

“It was a tough experience, but he’s glad he did it.”

Three of the famous cast members – The Wanted singer Siva Kaneswaran, former football player Jermaine Pennant and Paralympic cyclist Jon-Allan Butterworth – ended up in the hospital within one day after passing out while filming for the brutal reality quasi-military training show in Thailand.

While former Love Island star Montana was in tears after dislocating her kneecap, rugby player Gareth Thomas was left in agony after pulling a hamstring and former TOWIE star James suffered trench foot and jungle rot.

According to The Sun, Siva, Jermaine and Jon-Allan collapsed while walking in the tropical heat while carrying heavy bags during a march test, with a doctor ruling they could not continue with the series.

Television personality Montana Brown, sportsman Gareth and reality favorite James all dealt with their ailments at different times, and medics also fired them from the program.

A source told the publication: “They are celebrities, not soldiers. They are not used to the hot, harsh conditions and are pushed to the limit.

“The people who got sick and injured weren’t unfit or out of shape.

“Siva, Jermaine and Jon-Allan are all fit guys, but they all blacked out and had sunstroke.

‘James’ problems with his feet were also terrible. He was terrified as the infection spread through the wet boots and he could have suffered for months now.”

Shooting for the Thailand series will end soon and the show will air next year.

The season’s lineup was confirmed at the beginning of the month, with 16 celebrities signing up to participate.

As confirmed by MailOnline, James agreed to participate after losing 14 bricks following his life-saving stomach surgery.

Prior to his accident while filming, a source exclusively revealed that James was “determined” to make it to the end of the course and wanted to prove he was capable of tackling the most grueling show on TV, having spoken before. about his battle with drug addiction, depression and binge eating.

An insider of the show told MailOnline: “James has been through so much in his life, but now after months of recovery and working on himself, he is ready for a challenge of this magnitude.

“It’s not just the physical aspect of the show for James, he’s being tested mentally and given the chance to talk about everything he’s been through over the years.

“The producers of SAS are always looking for celebrities who have a story to tell and are willing to seize the opportunity – James is the perfect signature.”