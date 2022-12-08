Exclusive! “ I would love be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi as I feel that show is meant for me; I am very good at tasks and challenges” – Zeeshan Khan

Zeeshan is a well known television actor and was last seen as the participant in Lock Upp Season 1. Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked which would be the next reality show he would be a part of and if he entered the show for a day, what advice would he be giving the contestants.



MUMBAI: Zeeshan Khan is a well known television actor. He is best known for his role as Aryan Khanna in the most successful serial of television Kumkum Bhagya.



The actor quit the serial in order to be in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season where he was considered as one of the strongest contestants of the show and he was eliminated owing to violence.



Post that, he was a part of the reality show Lock Upp Season 1 where he was eliminated from the show owing to violence again. He had gained a lot of support from the audience and fans and they demanded him to come back.



Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked which would be the next reality show he would be a part of and if he entered the show for a day, what advice would he be giving the contestants.

What do you have to say about the current season of Bigg Boss 16 ?



To be honest, the season that I was a part of Bigg Boss OTT was the last episode that was entertaining and post that all the episodes and seasons have been going downwards and is boring.



Which is the next reality show you would be part of?



If I’m a part of any reality show next, it would be Khatron Ke Khiladi as I am really good at doing tasks and any type of challenges which the audience must have seen me doing in Bigg Boss OTT and Lock Upp. I think I am perfect for the show.



If you get a chance to enter the house for a day, what would you tell the contestants?



I would love to tell Tina to stop going behind Shalin and concentrate on the game as she is a very strong player and doesn’t need Shalin. In fact, before she entered the house I had told her to play the game solo but like they say, when you are in love, you find that support and at the end you have to play the game.



What do you have to say about Sumbul in the game? Do you think she is a target?



To be honest, I can’t understand why she is targetted. She is very young and if she has sense, she would back off from Tina and Shalin’s friendship. I didn’t like the way Shalin screamed whole speaking with her. She is young. There is way of making her understand and shouting won’t work.



Well, there is no doubt that Zeeshan was a very strong player of Bigg Boss OTT but due to violence, he was eliminated from the show.



For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



