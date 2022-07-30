Exclusive extracts from gripping book detail story of England heroes Bobby and Jack Charlton

Bobby woke up on his back in the snow, still strapped to his seat, 40 yards from the plane. Everything hurt, but his head hurt the most. He was bleeding, aware of the smoke and grit in the air.

At first all he heard was the howling wind. The plane had crashed through the fence and crashed into a house before landing in a cabin with a truck filled with fuel. The port wing had broken off and the rear of the plane was on fire.

He saw a teammate nearby, clearly dead. A deep-seated sense of decency and discretion meant he never revealed who. Bound in the seat next to him, Dennis Viollet was in bad shape, covered in blood and still unconscious. A few yards away lay Matt Busby, conscious and moaning in pain.

European football was new and exciting and Great Britain loved it. And yet in romance there was a dark harbinger.

There had been a blizzard in Bilbao following United’s 5-3 defeat to the Spaniards and United, wary of angering an already disapproving league by postponing their Saturday game against Sheffield Wednesday, were adamant that they had to return.

Players leaned with one hand, brushed snow off the wings and helped shovel the slush off the runway. Even then, strong headwinds meant an unscheduled stop in Jersey to refuel. At the time, it was all in good spirits, guys muddling together, but a little over a year later, many would look back on that journey and wonder how close they had come.

Bobby and Jack Charlton were an integral part of England’s winning team in 1966

Twelve months later, United landed in Munich in a snow storm. It was cold, the sky was dark, and there was a layer of snow on the runway. The players got out while the plane was refueling and went to the terminal where they idly wandered the shops and drank coffee.

Duncan Edwards sent a telegram to his landlady saying that all flights had been canceled and that he would not be home until the next day. There was the listlessness that comes with a return trip, a longing to be home.

The players came out again and felt their hangovers after the post-game banquet, but were still mostly effusive. They were in the semi-finals of the European Cup after their 3-3 draw against Red Star. They played against Wolves that Saturday in a game that would go a long way toward determining the title’s destiny. One more leg and they would be back in Manchester for a meal and to sleep in their own bed.

Bill Foulkes, David Pegg, Kenny Morgans and Albert Scanlon started playing cards again. Across the aisle, Roger Byrne, Billy Whelan, Ray Wood, and Jackie Blanchflower had their own game. Bobby and Viollet chatted and tried to figure out what had gone wrong in the second half in Belgrade.

The first takeoff attempt was aborted. The same was true for a second. Frank Swift, the former Manchester City goalkeeper turned journalist, demanded to know what was going on. There was a technical malfunction, they were told. Everyone had to go back to the terminal while it was being repaired.

Both brothers became legends at their respective clubs – Bobby at Manchester United and older brother Jack at bitter rivals Leeds United

Coffee was ordered, but before it arrived they were ready to make a third attempt at starting. There were grumblings and doubts: how could the malfunction be resolved so quickly? Everyone returned to the plane. The mood had subtly changed. The players were quieter, more reflective. The card schools did not start this time.

Morgans and Pegg went to the back of the plane where Peter Jones, Edwards, Tommy Taylor and Eddie Colman sat with the reporters, seemingly believing it was safer there.

There was a pause. They came up one short. It turned out that Alf Clarke telephoned the story of the delay to the Manchester Evening Chronicle. To ironic cheers and good-natured ridicule, he boarded. For reasons he could never explain, Bobby didn’t take off his overcoat before strapping on to the belt.

Bobby suffered injuries but was the first survivor to leave hospital after the crash

An anxious mood came over the plane. “Now or never,” Byrne said. Jones, who hated flying, was strikingly pale. Foulkes took off his shoes and crawled downstairs, reasoning that if his head was under the seat it wouldn’t be crushed if something went wrong.

“If this is it,” said the devoutly Catholic Whelan, “I’m done.” Bobby turned away from Violet and stared out the window. He saw the snow-covered airport bounce past. There was a terrible thump and then ‘metal to metal grinding’ and then… nothing.

Sirens howled. From the plane led a curiously straight line of bodies, some moving, many not.

Violet asked Bobby what was going on. “Dennis,” he replied, “it’s terrible.” It was an honesty he would always regret.

Bobby stumbled over to Busby and draped his overcoat around his manager’s shoulders. Someone told him Byrne was dead. Foulkes was nearby, dazed in his stocking feet. Harry Gregg, who had already pulled a baby from the wreckage and dragged Bobby and Viollet out of reach of a possible explosion, used his tie as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding from Blanchflower’s arm.

Later, after crippling headaches and anxiety, Gregg found that he had done it all with a hairline fracture in the skull. The scene in the hospital was confused. Abruptly Bobby snapped, yelling for a nurse. He felt a sharp prick in his neck when a doctor gave him an injection and again nothing.

Cissie Charlton had a hunch. She had been feeling restless all day and in the early afternoon she trudged through thick snow in Ashington to see a neighbor to discuss her sense of anxiety. She had just got home when the local newsagent called. Before he said anything, Cissie knew. “It’s Bobby, isn’t it?”

He wanted to warn her before handing out the signs saying that Bobby had been involved in an accident. He told her that early reports suggested there were no survivors. Cissie rushed to the public pay phone to call Old Trafford, but the snow had cut the lines down.

The crash killed 23 people, eight of whom were members of Matt Busby’s ‘Busby Babes’ team

Leeds United secretary Arthur Crowther burst into the dressing room. The players finished their bath after practice and Jack stood naked in the middle of the floor, dried himself and joked with the attacker Bobby Forrest. There was no opportunity for delicacy, Crowther decided. He announced the news of the crash and said no one knew how many were killed. The room fell silent.

Jack quickly dressed and called his wife Pat to ask her to meet him at the station so they could go to Ashington. He collapsed and cried like he had never cried before.

The train journey was terrible. Other passengers gleefully discussed the details of the crash. At the Haymarket bus station in Newcastle, Jack picked up the Evening Chronicle. There was news that Bobby was one of the survivors.

Matt Busby (front center) finally won the European Cup in 1968, a decade after the accident

“Damned hell!” shouted Jack. “He’s all right!” He grabbed Pat and danced with relief.

When Bobby regained consciousness, he was lying in a hospital bed, his head stitched up and bandaged. A German patient lay in a nearby bed with a newspaper. From the photos, Bobby knew he was reading about the crash. The German noticed that he was awake and said softly, “I’m sorry.”

Bobby had seen the bodies. He knew there had been deaths. He asked the German who had made it and who hadn’t.

The German read relentlessly from the paper and went through a grim roll call:

‘Roger Byrne – dead.

‘David Pegg – dead.

‘Eddie Colman – dead.

‘Tommy Taylor – dead.

‘Billy Whelan – dead.

‘Mark Jones – dead.

“Geoff Bent – dead.”

Also dead were the club secretary Walter Crickmer, the trainer Tom Curry and the coach Bert Whalley, journalists Alf Clarke, Don Davies, George Follows, Tom Jackson, Archie Ledbrooke, Henry Rose, Frank Swift and Eric Thompson, the steward Tom Cable, the travel agent Bela Miklos and Willie Satinoff, a friend of Busby’s who might have become a director.

And likewise, from their injuries, co-pilot Kenneth Rayment would later die and the player Bobby always thought was the best he’d ever seen, Duncan Edwards. The days in the hospital were brutally lonely. Other survivors were visited by relatives, but Bobby had none. He was single, his father couldn’t get out of the hole, Jack had been committed to Leeds and his mother, who had undergone surgery for breast cancer three months earlier, had been advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

After a few days, Bobby was able to return home by train and was met by Cissie and Jack in Liverpool Street. He barely spoke during the trip to Newcastle.

Not a day went by that he didn’t think about the crash.

