EXCLUSIVE DJ Fat Tony reveals that Victoria and David Beckham’s brood are ‘grafters’

He is known for his wild childhood and an extensive list of A-list friends, including best friend Kate Moss.

And DJ Fat Tony is candid about the Beckham brood in a chat with MailOnline, stressing that Victoria and David’s four children are far from “brats.”

The 56-year-old disc jockey explained that growing up in the limelight has made them more resilient, streetwise and gave an insight into the famous family.

‘They’re not brats’: DJ Fat Tony, 56, has revealed that Victoria and David Beckham’s brood of four are ‘grafters’ and have grown stronger as they grew up around fame (pictured with Victoria in 2019)

Describing the family as “wonderful people and wonderful friends,” the musician detailed Brooklyn Beckham’s lavish April wedding to Nicola Peltz — calling it “amazing.”

He said: ‘The wedding was great, I’ve always worked with their family on the kids’ birthdays and Victoria and David, you know, they’re a great family, great people and great friends.’

And further explaining that the famous offspring “have no egos,” he continued: “On paper you’d think it would be difficult, but they’re really their own people because they grew up in the spotlight.

No Egos: ‘Most of us would think they’re brats but they’re not, they’re just kids and they’ve all grown up and seen their parents are all grafts and they’ve started grafting themselves, it’s amazing ,’ he shared

“They’ve seen what the pros and cons of life do to you, most of my good friends’ children are so strong, they have no ego and they are not brats.

Fat Tony, real nickname Tony Marnach, has been friends with the Beckham clan for years – often DJing at private family events.

Pals: Fat Tony has been buddies with the Backhams for years, often DJing at their private events (pictured with David in 2020)

And while turning the conversation to himself, the DJ admitted he “would love” his own kids.

Fat Tony has been in a relationship with beau Stavros Agapiou for over a year and describes himself as “the happiest I’ve ever been in a relationship” with the filmmaker.

“I’d love to have kids, but it’s not the right time,” he explained, before saying he’d found “the one.”