EXCLUSIVE DJ Fat Tony praises ‘incredible’ best pal Kate Moss for ‘finding her inner happiness’

DJ Fat Tony has revealed that his best friend Kate Moss has ‘found her inner happiness’ after embracing a clean life and opting for a quieter life in the Cotswolds.

The 56-year-old DJ described her as “incredible” and explained to MailOnline how she changed her life from a notorious party girl childhood.

The supermodel, who has been sober for two years, recently announced her new beauty and wellness brand Cosmoss, which will launch next month.

Speaking to MailOnline, Fat Tony explained: ‘It’s about finding that inner happiness, and she found it. What Kate has done with that is brilliant.

“Even the fact that she’s putting out a wellness range shows you where she stands in life and how well she’s done.”

The DJ, real-life nickname Tony Marnach, continued his friendship with the fashion icon – which began in 1993 almost 30 years ago.

“She will always be one of my best friends, she’s an incredible person,” the musician said.

The pair met when the musician was the resident DJ at club Fred’s, Soho in 1993 – and they were famous for their wild parties and rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle.

The DJ recently released his memoir, I Take No Requests, featuring a slew of anecdotes from his wild days with Kate and other stars such as Sadie Frost, both members of The Primrose Hill Set – a name given to the wild A-list leaders.

And explaining why he decided to be so open in the book, the star shared that he wanted to show “how I changed my life, and that the benefits of being sober far outweigh the trauma of being drunk and high.”

Fat Tony said he and his friends are “having more fun now” than before they were sober, explaining, “My life is much better now that I’m sober than it ever was when I was on drugs, or before I was on drugs. ,’

‘I can’t, yes, I can’t drink or take drugs, but I know that and it would ruin my life, so why would I want to do something that would destroy? me?’

And while Fat Tony embraces his own sobriety, he spends the summer doing a residency at Hi Ibiza nightclub – admitting that he enjoys the music and his work so much more without drinking or drugs.

When he wrapped up his last show on September 2, and there was no chance of slowing it down in the DJ scene any time soon, he explained, “I’m totally reconnected with music, I’ve kind of lost that connection. For me, music is the best drug in the world.’

Past: Kate transitioned to a clean life after being known as ‘The Tank’ for her ability to drink late into the night (pictured in 1993)