Exclusive: Bump stars Carlos Sanson Jr and Nathalie Morris on the show’s surprising international success

Now in its third season, the Stan Original Series, Bump has done what very few Australian shows have managed to do. Not only has it built a legion of fans locally, the show has also garnered a huge international following, even airing on the US free-to-air network The CW.

Fan support for the show is being helped to secure the show’s third season, which premieres December 26 on Stan, and is also “somewhat overwhelming” for the show’s young cast.

The new season of Bump will premiere on Boxing Day. Every episode of seasons 1 and 2 is streaming now, only on Stan.

Personally, I still struggle to understand that [the show’s] gone international, and I really think it’s had a huge impact on The CW,” Carlos Sanson Jr, who plays Santiago ‘Santi’ Hernández, told 9Entertainment.

Carlos Sanson as Santiago ‘Santi’ Hernánde in Season 3 of Bump, now streaming on Stan. (To stand)

“I have family in America who would send pictures, because the show was in a primetime spot on The CW.”

Sanson Jr. even remembered a surprise fan encounter in one of the most unlikely places in the world.

“I was in Morocco, of all places, in Marrakesh and I don’t even know how the show got to Morocco, but these two Moroccan girls came to me and said, ‘Bump. Bump.’ They don’t really speak English, but they knew it Bump,” he said.

Sanson Jr is a 24-year-old Australian-born Chilean actor who landed the role of Santi Bump in 2020. Santi is a high school student who suddenly becomes a father when Oly Chalmers, played by Year 11 student Nathalie Morris, gives birth without realizing she was pregnant.

READ MORE: Stan announces huge lineup of Aussie originals plus another season of Bump

Morris had a similar reaction to it Bump‘s incredible international success when she spoke to 9Entertainment.

Nathalie Morris plays Oly in Stan’s original series Bump. (To stand)

“I mean of course, the feedback from the Australian audience has been very positive and overwhelming. When the show was sold to the BBC, people there really liked it [in the UK]Morris explained.

Then Kelsey [Munro, co-creator of Bump]went to London on a Screen Australia initiative, she said she was overwhelmed by the number of people who watched Bump and how many people loved it there.”

READ MORE: ﻿Australia’s big hit Bump returns to Stan on Boxing Day with a huge twist in Season 3

This Boxing Day, Stan drops the entire third season of Bump and it got both Sanson Jr and Morris very excited.

“I think we went into season 3 very strong because we had to make so many of our own decisions to bridge that five-year gap,” Morris revealed.

The five-year gap is a major twist in the show’s third season. When new episodes arrive on Boxing Day, fans will be transported five years into the future as Oly and Santi face new challenges.

“Oly is in college now and Santi is working a job. There may be new relationships we’ll be dealing with, Jacinda. [Oly and Santi’s daughter] is now in primary school, which brings with it a whole new set of parenting challenges,” Morris explained.

“It’s like one big bomb,” added Sanson Jr.

“It’s like a fresh start, but it’s the same characters that we know and love, but with this fresh energy and this fresh outlook.”

Oly and Santi are five years older and face many new challenges in Season 3. (Stan)

Now that Jacinda is in elementary school, the new season begins Bump will show Oly’s life in college.

“You’ve never seen Oly party or go off the rails a bit,” said Morris.

“And that’s a really exciting part of Season 3, she’s letting go.”

Viewers will get to see a whole new side of Oly during her time in college. (To stand)

And it’s not just Oly who excels this season.

Much of the season is about how Oly and Santi are able to balance their own lives while also figuring out how to co-parent together.

“The interesting thing for Santi is being on the receiving end of seeing Oly go off the rails, and how that feels in the co-parenting relationship, and how he navigates through that as well,” explains Sanson Jr.

Oly and Santi must learn how to balance their lives and co-parent together. (To stand)

The success of Bump has also spawned a spin-off series, Year of.

The series takes place in the same universe as Bump, is set in and around the last years of high school – exploring the boundary time between childhood and adulthood for the kids and the renegotiation with adults that entails.

No air date has been set for the spin-off series, but it is expected to arrive Stan soon.

Season 3 of the Stan Original Series Bump premiere on Boxing Day. Every episode of seasons 1 and 2 is streaming now, only on Stan.﻿

Related Clips

Nine Entertainment Co (the publisher of this website) owns and operates the streaming service Stan.