Exclusive: Brooke Satchwell Opens Up About Playing A New Kind Of Role In Stan’s Black Snow

Brooke Satchwell is just one of the Australian actors set to star in Stan’s new original series. black snow.

Premiering on New Year’s Day only on Stan, the six-part series centers on the fictional murder of 17-year-old Isabel Baker.

The 1995 murder shocked Isabel’s small town of Ashford and tore apart its close-knit Australian community of South Sea Islanders.

Isabel’s murder was never solved, but in 2020 the opening of a time capsule reveals a secret that puts Detective James Cormack, played by Travis Fimmel, back on the case.

Brooke Satchwell plays the adult version of Isabel’s childhood best friend, Chloe. Fast forward 25 years and Chloe, heiress to a sugar mill dynasty, is ready to cement her position in the family business, which is a very different role for her.

Brooke Satchwell stars as Chloe on Stan’s original series, Black Snow. (stan)

In an exclusive interview with 9Entertainment, Brooke talked about taking on the role of Chloe and what it was like working with the local South Sea Island community.

“The authoritative nature of Chloe’s character is definitely a game changer for me,” Brooke explained.

“I’ve probably traditionally been cast in girl-next-door roles.”

Brooke said that playing someone with Chloe’s status “has been a really good change for me.”

But that doesn’t mean the role has come without its challenges.

Brooke admitted that channeling Chloe’s power didn’t come naturally to her.

“I have a lot of team spirit, so that’s where it gets a little tricky for me. I have to stop doing little things on set, like picking up people’s trash and making sure everyone else is okay,” he said. river.

The series was filmed in a small town in North Queensland and the production has been working closely with the local South Sea Island community.

It’s an experience that Brooke said she found very rewarding.

“We have to have some really beautiful moments to get to know everyone else and get that sense of community and that small town family,” he said.

Brooke recalled a scene in which all the extras were locals who she said were “thrilled to be a part of the production”.

Black Snow follows the murder of Isabel Baker. (stan)

Australian actor says black snow is a must-see for anyone “who has an interest in understanding who Australia is as a society and what our identity is.”

“This history is part of our fabric and it’s a part of our history that not many of us have been exposed to,” Brooke explained.

“I also think that anyone who loves a gripping crime drama, black snow it has a sense of heart, of community and just tells the story of people trying to find their way in the world dealing with trauma and relationships in life.”

black snow acknowledges the traditional custodians of the lands on which the series is produced, including the Ngaro Gia and Juru people of the Birra Gubba Nation, and the Australian community of South Sea Islanders and their important place in Queensland history .

