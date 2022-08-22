EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Bynes seen BACK with ex-fiancé Paul Michael one month after so-called ‘split’

WhatsNew2Day
Amanda Bynes seen BACK with ex-fiancé Paul Michael one month after so-called 'split'

Entertainment
By Merry

Amanda Bynes BACK seen with ex-fiance Paul Michael a month after so-called 'split'

By Cassie Carpenter for Dailymail.Com

Published: 23:49, 22 August 2022 | Updated: 00:00, 23 August 2022

On Sunday, former child star Amanda Bynes was spotted walking with her ex-fiancé Paul Michael in Los Angeles — a month after e! News reported that they were supposedly breaking up.

Neither the 36-year-old retired actress nor the 31-year-old law student wore rings on their hands ET reported on July 8 that they ended their engagement “sometime in 2021.”

“They are still together as a couple,” an insider told the outlet.

Just kidding! On Sunday, former child star Amanda Bynes was spotted strolling with her ex-fiancée Paul Michael in Los Angeles — a month after E! News reported that they were supposedly breaking up

“They are still in a committed relationship and take their relationship seriously.”

Amanda wore a gray tank top with a flannel shirt and sweatpants for their day out, while Paul wore a mustard hoodie and black basketball shorts.

Bynes and Michael got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2020 just months after staying in the same austere residential facility.

Again! Neither the 36-year-old retired actress nor the 31-year-old law student wore rings on their hands, as ET reported on July 8 that they had ended their engagement “sometime in 2021.”

Sweats: Amanda wore a gray tank top with a flannel shirt and sweatpants for their day out, while Paul wore a mustard hoodie and black basketball shorts

What makes it work: Bynes and Michael got engaged on Valentine's Day 2020 just months after staying in the same austere residential facility

On April 28, the Easy A alum called 911 at the health professional during a dispute over his relapse, and she accused him of vandalizing his mother’s house, watching MILF porn and not taking his medications.

The eyebrow-raising incident happened four days after the couple dropped her rap song Fairfax with Paul, produced by Yung Yogi.

Amanda has been developing a ‘scent line’ while pursuing another degree at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising after earning her associate’s degree there in 2019.

Drama: On April 28, the Easy A alum called 911 on the health professional during a dispute over his relapse and she accused him of vandalizing his mother's house, watching MILF porn and not taking his meds (pictured in 2021 )

24K views on YouTube! The incident raised eyebrows four days after the couple released her rap song Fairfax with Paul, produced by Yung Yogi

Fashionista: Amanda has developed a 'fragrance line' while pursuing another degree at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising after receiving her associate's degree there in 2019 (pictured)

Bynes is free as a bird after Ventura County Superior Court Judge Roger L. Lund agreed on March 22 to finally end her nine-year legal guardianship under the supervision of her mother Lynn.

The SAG Award nominee’s conservatorship began in 2013 when she was involuntarily committed to a psychiatric treatment facility in Pasadena after a very public collapse that included a series of bizarre clashes with the law dating back to 2012.

Among Amanda’s violations were two hit-and-runs and a DUI in 2012, as well as a 2013 arrest for throwing a bong from a 36th-floor window of her Manhattan apartment.

Congratulations! Bynes is free as a bird after Ventura County Supreme Court Justice Roger L. Lund agreed on March 22 to finally end her nine-year legal guardianship overseen by her mother Lynn (R, pictured in 2004)

Troubled: The SAG Award nominee's conservatorship began in 2013 when she was involuntarily committed to a psychiatric treatment facility in Pasadena following a very public collapse involving a series of bizarre clashes with the law dating back to 2012 (pictured in 2013)

