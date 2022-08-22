EXCL: WFH fuelled a rise in ‘extreme’ porn addiction

Working from home — away from the prying eyes of colleagues — has fueled a wave of porn addiction, experts warn.

The number of Britons seeking medical help for the problem has nearly doubled during the pandemic, when remote working became rife.

Doctors say the temptation just a few clicks away has turned some casual porn viewers into addicts and aggravated those who already had a problem.

The Laurel Center in London, Britain’s largest sex and porn addiction clinic, says it is now treating some remote workers who watch porn for up to 14 hours a day.

dr. Paula Hall, the center’s clinical director, said WFH means people are now spending more time than ever in front of their computers alone.

“It means you have more opportunities, you don’t have to wait until you get home at night, you can be more impulsive during the day,” she tells MailOnline.

Working from home has given many Brits struggling with porn addiction more of a chance to fuel their habit

The Laurel Center had seen about 750 porn addicts in the first six months of 2022 alone, compared to 950 for all of 2019.

and dr. Hall said patients coming to the clinic this year will need more intensive treatment.

Therapists at the London clinic now spend about 600 hours a month helping people with porn addiction, compared to just 360 hours a month in 2019.

Sex Addicts Anonymous UK told MailOnline that lockdown and pandemic stress had worsened people’s mental health and drove people to porn websites.

“Porn addiction is a shame-based disease. We use compulsive sexual behavior to escape and block difficult feelings,” a spokesperson said

‘It is easy to see why; sex is powerful and all-consuming and unlike alcohol or narcotics, we don’t have to go to the office or see our dealer.

Am I Addicted to Pornography? Some of the questions to ask There is no strict definition of porn addiction, but here are some questions people who are concerned about their habits should ask: Have you been struggling with your problem for more than 2 years? Do you regularly watch pornography for more than 11 hours a week? Have you noticed that you need more and more incentives or risks to reach the same level of arousal? Do you feel that you have no control over your sexual behavior? Do you find yourself planning, fantasizing about, or recovering from your sexual behavior? Is your sexual behavior negatively impacting your relationship or your ability to engage in a relationship?* Does your behavior negatively affect your work or studies, finances, health, or relationships with friends or extended family members?* Does your sexual behavior contradict your personal values ​​and may be limiting your goals in life? Do you find yourself having trouble focusing on other areas of your life because of thoughts and feelings about your sexual behavior? Have you tried limiting your sexual behavior or stopping everything at once, but failed? Are you more tempted to engage in sexual behavior if you suffer from difficult feelings such as stress, anxiety, anger, depression or sadness? Do you continue with your sexual behaviors, even if they are no longer as satisfying as they used to be? Source: Central recovery

“We are facing a public health crisis with toxic pornography that is not available to anyone for free, which is especially concerning for our young people.”

Dr Hall said working from home allows people to act on their impulses without worrying about colleagues seeing them.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), in 2019 there were an estimated 1.7 million people who said they mainly work from home, representing about 5 percent of the total workforce.

This rose to nearly half (46.6 percent) in April 2020 during the first Covid lockdown, with around 13 million working mostly from home.

While the proportion of people predominantly working from home has fallen since the height of the pandemic, hybrid work has become a mainstay.

The most recent ONS data suggests that 9.9 million people now work mostly from home.

But it is estimated that 91 percent of London office workers have been working from home during the June rail strikes, a pattern that is said to have been repeated during last week’s union action.

Porn addiction can be loosely defined as regularly watching adult material for more than two hours at a time, said Dr. hello.

“If you regularly watch pornography for more than two hours, it’s probably not about sexual arousal. It’s probably about escape,” she added.

“It’s a bit like making yourself breakfast and staring at it for two hours, when you’re hungry you eat it and don’t stare at it.

“Addiction is a sign of a life that is unhappy and not well led.”

She warned porn addiction may continue to rise while people worry about the cost of living crisis.

Porn addiction is seen as a form of sex addiction, where people become dependent on the pleasurable feeling or ‘high’ experienced sexual activity.

Sex addiction is controversial and the NHS says experts disagree on whether it really exists or not.

People can seek help for porn addiction through their GP, who can then arrange to see a therapist for counseling, although waiting lists can be months.

Treatment is also available privately through clinics such as the Laurel Center with sessions starting at £75.

A number of celebrities have claimed to suffer from the condition, such as comedian Russell Brand, actor Michael Douglas, X-Files star David Duchovny and actor Colin Farrell.

Dr Hall recently launched Pivotal Recovery, a series of podcasts to help people overcome porn addiction in a more discreet way.