EXCL: Ivanka Trump bundles up as temperatures plummet in FL as she ‘distances herself’ from Trump

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner join forces for their jog through Miami as a once-in-a-generation storm hits the US ahead of the holiday season.

The high-profile couple appeared straight out of a sports ad as they jogged in unison in Florida’s 50-degree weather on Christmas Eve, which is also the sixth day of Hanukkah this year.

Their picturesque workout comes after claims she distanced herself from her father and former President Donald Trump, 76.

The once-fashion designer looked comfy in her oversized, two-tone gray sweatshirt and leggings. She wore a dark-colored baseball hat that covered her eyes and black tennis shoes.

Her 13-year-old husband went for a more revealing look with black shorts that reached above his knees and a matching black long-sleeved T-shirt. He also wore a hat and pulled his sleeve down over his hands to stay warmer during the colder temperatures.

They appear to be running along a beach and seemed content to enjoy their run together.

Their run comes after a new report claimed that Kushner cut ties with his father-in-law after former president hosted Kanye West and famed anti-Semite Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago compound for dinner last month.

Kushner, who is Jewish, was used to one of Trump’s closest advisers.

The revelation was provided by insiders familiar with the matter, who told New York magazine that Kushner reportedly ignored requests from Trump’s camp to help with the 76-year-old new presidential bid.

Instead, the former top Trump aide, who oversaw Trump’s most recent ill-fated reelection bid, has handed out the ex-head of state’s number to supplicants so they can call him directly to avoid acting as a go-between. .

If legit, the claims support previous reports that the 41-year-old former fixer, along with his wife, has had enough with the family patriarch, who announced his third campaign Nov. 15 — two days after welcoming West and Fuentes

“He was like, ‘Look, I’m gone. I’m really gone,'” NY mag quoted a source as saying. The insider added that dinner with Fuentes – an outspoken Holocaust denier and opponent of the GOP – was the last straw for the former fixer, who would have been responsible for tackling such controversy in the past.

Another source, also speaking on condition of anonymity, added that the only reason Kushner was still in Trump’s camp was because he felt a sense of “family obligation.”

Kushner was Trump’s senior adviser for four years and attended the Trump campaign launch event at Mar-a-Lago last month. Notably absent, however, was Ivanka, 41, who also served as one of her father’s most trusted handlers.

Her absence at the time raised some eyebrows, with the aspiring president’s eldest daughter issuing a statement indicating she had no intention of being involved in her father’s upcoming campaign.

Ivanka is also not returning for her father’s presidential bid, focusing instead on her children

Ivanka soon blamed her absence on parenting responsibilities. She shares three young children with Kushner.

“I love my father very much,” the former first daughter wrote. “This time I choose to prioritize my young children and the private life we ​​create as a family. I don’t intend to get involved in politics.’

She went on to write, “While I will always love and support my father, I will do so outside of the political arena in the future.

“I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and will always be proud of many of the achievements of our administration.”

The statement came two days after Trump dined with the 45-year-old rapper and 24-year-old Fuentes, who has amassed an outspoken following online, and was present at the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021. His mission is to help the GOP replaced by a new party run under the pretext of being a white nationalist.