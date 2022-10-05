Exceptionally well preserved fossilized worm embryo from the Cambrian period identified in China

Royal Society Open Science (2022). DOI: 10.1098/rsos.220115″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> SEM images, surface images and orthoslices of six scanned fossil embryo specimens from Markuelia hunanensis Dong and Donoghue, 2004. (a) SEM image of GMPKU3140; (b) surface image of (a), oriented as (a), showing the relative position of the orthoslice; (c) orthoslab of (a). (d) SEM image of GMPKU3141; (e) surface image of (d), oriented as (d), showing the relative position of the orthoslice; (f) orthoslice of (d), with euhedral space-filling calcite crystals. (g) SEM image of GMPKU3142; (h) surface image of (g), oriented as (g), showing the relative position of the orthoslice; (i) orthoplaque of (g). (j) SEM image of GMPKU2388; (k) surface image of (j), oriented as (j), showing the relative position of the orthoslice; (l) orthoslab of (j). (m) SEM image of GMPKU3143; (n) surface image of (m), oriented as (m), showing the relative position of the orthoslice; (o) orthoslice of (m). (p) SEM image of GMPKU3144; (q) surface image of (p), oriented as (p), showing the relative position of the orthoslice; (r) orthoslab of (p). Relative scale bar, 103 µm (a), 260 µm (b), 103 µm (c), 104 µm (d), 294 µm (e), 104 µm (f), 110 µm (g), 315 µm (h) , 110 µm (i), 115 µm (j), 302 µm (k), 115 µm (l), 103 µm (m), 295 µm (n), 103 µm (o), 125 µm (p), 297 µm (i), 125 µm (r). Credit: Royal Society Open Science (2022). DOI: 10.1098/rsos.220115



A team of researchers from Peking University, the First Institute of Oceanography and the University of Bristol has identified a well-preserved fossilized Markuelia hunanensis embryo from the Cambrian period. In their article published in the magazine Royal Society Open Sciencethe group describes the condition and characteristics of the fossil, including muscle tissue and brain matter.

In southern China’s Hunan province, scientists have been excavating fossils for many years at a limestone-rich site called Wangcun Lagerstätte. Among the fossils found were a large number of Markuelia hunanensis embryos, all dating to the Cambrian period.

Previous research has suggested that such embryos closely resemble adults, giving researchers a good idea of ​​what they looked like. In this new effort, the researchers have identified one exceptionally well-preserved fossil. Markuelia hunanensis were species of worms that lived about 500 million years ago, around the same time that plants first started growing on land and when most animal groups first started developing. Their closest modern relatives are mud dragons.

The researchers note that parts of soft tissue from ancient creatures are rarely fossilized due to their mushy nature; the embryos found in China have thus been of great interest to scientists. Not only do they exist, but many are still in three dimensions – most of the other specimens in other locations have been flattened because of the way they have been preserved.

In this new effort, the researchers found a specimen that was so well-preserved that many of its organs could be distinguished, including its doughnut-shaped brain. The researchers describe it as similar to that of a nematode.

The researchers note that their finding is the first report of fossilized nervous system material in a scalidophoran, a type of organism that includes many species of worms and arthropods. They suggest the possibility that there are many more examples of three-dimensionally conserved soft tissue fossils in fossils already discovered. Their soft tissues have not been identified, they suggest, as scientists have assumed none may have been present.

Xi-ping Dong et al, Internal anatomy of a fossilized embryonic stage of the Cambrian-Ordovician scalidophoran Markuelia, Royal Society Open Science (2022). Xi-ping Dong et al, Internal anatomy of a fossilized embryonic stage of the Cambrian-Ordovician scalidophoran Markuelia,(2022). DOI: 10.1098/rsos.220115

