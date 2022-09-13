EXC: The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki resumes filming Princess Diana’s Bosnia visit after Queen’s death

The Crown has resumed production of the sixth and final series in Barcelona after filming was interrupted for a day as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Elizabeth Debicki, who takes on the role of Princess Diana, was seen filming one of the late royals’ last public appearances, when she visited the Bosnian capital Sarajevo, less than a month before her death.

On Friday, The Crown bosses confirmed they were temporarily halting filming after Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s death, and have since announced that they will not be filming on the day of the monarch’s funeral on September 19.

Elizabeth recreated Diana’s appearance from her visit to Bosnia to promote the Landmine Survivors Network. Elizabeth wore a light pink shirt and black pants as she spoke to staff at the event.

The actress wore a bouquet of flowers when she met those who had lost loved ones to the deadly weapons, having been a staunch campaigner all her life to abolish them.

According to the BBC, The Princess spoke for 45 minutes with Franjo Kresic, a former soldier who lost his leg in a mine explosion during the 1992-95 war in the country.

She also visited the homes of landmine victims and met local disability groups and rehabilitation specialists.

The princess’s trip to Bosnia was organized by The Land Mines Survivors’ Network, a group founded in 1995 by two American landmine victims, Ken Rutherford and Jerry White, and as part of the visit, the princess made a surprise visit to the Suljkanovic family in their modest home in the small village of Dobrnja near Tuzla.

Several weeks earlier, the family’s father, Muhamed Suljkanovic, had lost both feet after stepping on a land mine in the woods in front of his house, a remnant of Bosnia’s three-year war, and his wife remembered Diana giving him some cake. brought for his birthday.

Just weeks after Diana’s visit, the family was devastated to learn that the princess had died in a car accident in Paris, but were stunned when they made a donation from the royal family after Diana gave financial support to Muhamed. had promised for a new prosthesis, and just a few months after she died.

Another landmine victim, Malic Bradaric, was 13 in 1996 when he used one of the deadly weapons while playing in his village of Klokotnica, and the incident left him without most of his right leg.

When Diana came to visit, he said this week that he was expecting a royal in a shiny dress with a crown on it. Instead, she arrived on his doorstep in jeans and a white shirt.

It was revealed on Friday that filming for The Crown was suspended for a day as a ‘sign of respect to the late monarch’, who died Thursday afternoon at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle.

There will also be no shooting on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

In a move that could be labeled as insensitive by fans, when the cast and crew return, they will cover the death of Princess Diana in 1997 and the Queen can be seen in mourning attire.

The potentially controversial scenes will be filmed as the nation comes to terms with the loss of their late queen during a 10-day mourning period that will end with a state funeral.

The actress, 66, who plays an older version of Her Majesty on the Netflix series after her predecessors Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, was seen as character as she prepared to leave the set.

A scene about the tragic death of Princess Diana in Paris in August 1997 was said to be filmed on Friday in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

As series five of the drama airs this fall, filming for the sixth series is in full swing, with Elizabeth Debicki taking on the role of the late Princess of Wales alongside Imelda as the late Queen Elizabeth II.

However, SER Catalonia have reported that scenes depicting Princess Diana’s death in August 1997 were shelved following Her Majesty’s death.

Built in a neighborhood of Barcelona, ​​the set was modified to resemble a Parisian street with French traffic signs.

A reporter from the outlet tweeted a video and photos of the set that now looks completely empty.

The decision not to film comes as the Netflix show has announced it will also suspend filming on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral.

A Netflix spokesperson said: “As a show of respect, shooting for The Crown has been suspended today. Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral.’

Shooting was set to begin in Mallorca next week and last until the end of October, after casting extras for the upcoming series – but plans changed after news of the Queen’s death broke.

Netflix had reportedly devised a plan, dubbed Operation London Bridge, like the Queen’s official funeral plan, to outline what the production company would do for The Crown in the event of her death.

One of the show’s creators, Stephen Daldry, said that when the show first premiered in 2016, the cast would likely stop production, saying, “It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect.” She is a global figure and that is what we should be doing.”

Peter Morgan, writer of the drama, was quoted after news of the Queen’s death was confirmed yesterday/Thursday, saying: ‘The Crown is a love letter to her and I have nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect that we will also stop filming out of respect.’

Locations in Palma and Andratx are said to have been considered for the sixth series, which will cover the romance of Charles and Camilla and William’s university studies.

Part of season five of the hit series was filmed last year on the Balearic Island, with Sant Elm beach on the west coast and Soller harbor being the shooting locations.