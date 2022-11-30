EXC: ‘She’s gutted it hasn’t worked out!’ Chloe Ferry SPLITS with boyfriend Johnny Wilbo AGAIN

Chloe Ferry and her on-off boyfriend Johnny Wilbo have split for the second time, MailOnline can exclusively reveal.

It comes after the Geordie Shore star, 27, claimed she’s ‘never met anyone’ like her ex Owen Warner and that she hoped the I’m A Celebrity hunk would be crowned King of the Jungle.

She first parted ways with 25-year-old Johnny in September when she accused him of messaging other girls behind her back.

But the following month, they were seen partying together when they secretly reunited and decided to give the relationship another try.

Despite their best efforts, a friend of the couple has now claimed that the influencer is “gutted” that it didn’t work out, but that they will remain friends.

A source told MailOnline: “Chloe and Johnny have sadly ended their relationship but will remain good friends.

“Chloe is bummed it didn’t work out, but knows it’s the right decision for both of them.

“As Christmas approaches, Chloe plans to surround herself with family and friends over the holiday season as a welcome distraction and focus on her business.”

It comes after the former Celebrity Big Brother star reunited with Johnny after she accused him of messaging other girls behind her back.

She decided to give the relationship another go, with insiders saying that Johnny was partying with her.

A source told The sun: “Chloe hooked up with Johnny, but he really hurt her.

“She was so hurt by ex Sam (Gowland), she found it hard to trust anyone again, but after hanging out with Johnny and giving him that trust, which it then betrayed, it broke her.

“She doesn’t want anyone to know, but it’s baby steps. She’s trying to hold herself back and take it easy, even though she loves him.’

It was alleged that the couple’s relationship deteriorated over the summer before deciding to go their separate ways.

That’s what an insider told me The sun: “Johnny was doing really well, but this summer everything started to come crashing down and last week it came to a head.

“There were some really big lines and there was a lot of commotion everywhere. Chloe will tell what happened when she’s ready, but she’s already scrambling to her feet and moving past it.’

It was reported last November that the reality star started dating Johnny, five months after splitting from Hollyoaks star Owen.

But Chloe recently told The sun she’s “never met anyone” like her ex-boyfriend Owen while declaring the “full package” to him.

The brunette beauty dated the actor, 23, for six months after first meeting online, declaring him the “full package.”

She said: “I hope people who watch him in the jungle can see what a sweet person he is and that he wins.”

The couple later went on a sun-soaked vacation to Portugal, where Chloe says she came face-to-face with the body of his “Greek god.”

Of the trip, she said, “I definitely fell for him then, because he’s very handsome, but his personality is even better, so he’s got the full package.”

Despite claims at the time that Owen had been messaging glamor model, Apollonia Llewellyn, behind Chloe’s back, she insisted he wasn’t doing anything wrong.

‘I don’t have a bad word to say about him. He’s a top guy and one in a million. I’ve never met anyone like him.’