EXC: Scarlett Moffatt reveals hopes for ‘fairytale’ Christmas proposal from boyfriend Scott Dobinson

Scarlett Moffatt has revealed she’s hopeful that her boyfriend Scott Dobinson will propose to her in time for Christmas so it can be like a ‘Disney fairytale’.

Despite being time-conscious, the 31-year-old presenter admitted she wouldn’t get down on one knee in front of her husband because she was “quite shy,” joking that she’s “too short” after all.

She told MailOnline iIn an exclusive interview: ‘It is now October. I’m not dropping any hints, but he only has three months until the end of the year!

“He has three months!” Scarlett Moffatt has revealed she’s hopeful her boyfriend Scott Dobinson will propose to her in time for Christmas so it can look like a ‘Disney fairytale’

‘You know what? I always say we’re in a really happy place, so when it happens, it happens, but I think it’s just because this is the time when everyone is proposed to, like Christmas and New Years.

“So I think it’s always on the back of my mind, the Disney Princess version of me thinks, ‘Oh, it could be a fairytale,’ but I don’t think he’s giving in to peer pressure.”

When asked if she would turn the tables and introduce the 37-year-old police officer herself, as her mother Betty did with father Mark, he answered a firm no.

The former I’m A Celebrity winner said, “No. My mom proposed to my dad, which is great for her, but I can’t imagine doing it myself.

In love: Despite being time-conscious, the 31-year-old presenter admitted she wouldn’t get on one knee in front of her husband because she was ‘quite shy’, joking that she’s ‘too short’ after all

‘Believe it or not, I’m actually quite shy and the thought of getting down on one knee…and he’s six feet and I’m six feet! If I get on one knee, I’ll be on his knee!’

Scarlett and Scott started dating in late 2018 and their relationship went public in March 2019.

She took to Instagram earlier this year to celebrate their three-year anniversary, where she wrote: ‘Three years officially together my love @scottdobby. I had honestly thought about looking for a nice guy.

“I felt like I’d gotten enough luck in my life and that love wasn’t going to be part of my story, it almost felt like I didn’t deserve it.

Couple: She said, “I think it’s just because this is the time when everyone is proposed to, like Christmas and New Years” (pictured in 2021)

“Until I met you and everything fell into place. I realized that every relationship for you was a lesson that would lead me to you and I am so grateful for that.

“Please never give up on true love, I promise there is someone who was made for you and don’t rush.

“I’ve known Scott for almost 15 years. Sometimes everything happens for a reason #love.’

The couple have always kept their fans updated on their romance, which went off without a hitch, apart from a one-day split in March 2021 due to a stressful move.

Family: When asked if she would turn the tables and introduce the 37-year-old police officer herself, as her mother Betty did with her father Mark, he answered a firm no

Scarlett took to Instagram at the time and said, “Nothing major happened, it’s just one of those sad things.”

A day later after the reconciliation, she said, “For anyone who is moving, I think speaking on behalf of me and Scott, it’s very stressful. It’s very stressful.

“I never thought it would be so stressful. I thought it would be fun. I like decorating, but arranging the house and doing odd jobs and stuff like that isn’t the best thing, but if anyone ever needs tips on how to stay calm while moving…’

Fun: Scarlett and Scott started dating in late 2018 and broke up with their relationship in March 2019

Ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10, the ex-Gogglebox star is backing a new campaign in support of Better Health – Every Mind Matters.

She calls on the nation to be kind to their minds and help deal with anxiety by doing small things that can make a big difference.

Despite being the traditional day of rest for most, the so-called “Sunday Scaries” are creeping in for many as the weekend draws to a close and worries shift over the next week, with work stress, lack of sleep and a looming to-do list the most important, according to new research. are causes.

Scarlett said: ‘We’ve all been there when you’re trying to relax and enjoy the last moments of the weekend, but you can’t stop worrying about the week ahead!

“For me, getting out and going for a walk with a friend really helps improve my mood and put me in the best frame of mind.

“No matter how much time you have, incorporating small actions into your routine can really help your mental well-being, whether on a Sunday or when anxiety hits.”

The Every Mind Matters website has lots of NHS-approved tips and advice to help you deal with anxiety, including a step-by-step program that will help you feel more in control.

Visit https://www.nhs.uk/every-mind-matters/ for ways to be kind to your mind with a free, personalized Mind Plan.