EXC: Sam Thompson reveals Zara McDermott comes home in floods of tears after filming emotional docs

Sam Thompson has revealed that his girlfriend Zara McDermott has returned home in tears after filming her emotional documentaries about Revenge Porn and Rape Culture.

The ex Made In Chelsea star, 30, admitted that presenting the powerful BBC programs takes ‘a lot’ from his reality star partner, 25, whom he praised for raising awareness on topics she cares about. heart lie.

In an exclusive interview with MailOnline, he said: ‘She is very, very, very passionate about all the things she does with the BBC. And I have to say, it’s great to see as a boyfriend, someone who obviously really cares about her.

Strong: Sam Thompson has revealed that his girlfriend Zara McDermott has returned home in tears after filming her emotional documentaries on Revenge Porn and Rape Culture

“It’s great to see her doing something that she absolutely loves and she really believes it will make a change and a difference for people. You know when someone has that bit between their teeth…

‘Mate, I’ll be honest, she probably would never say it, but it takes a lot of energy for her to do things like this. The people and the stories you hear are… they are… Zara has come home crying a few times.

“Like, “It’s just so powerful, some things.” And she says, “I wish I could do more to help,” and I’m so proud of her.

“I think sometimes she doesn’t give herself enough credit to go out and she always wants to do more and more and more. I just think it’s such a beautiful quality of hers.’

Role model: The ex Made In Chelsea star, 30

Sam, who is known to entertain his TikTok followers with farcical skits alongside TOWIE’s Pete Wicks, added: “I hope that when she comes home after a really emotional day, I take some of the emotion out and put it in.” bring balance. ‘

Zara presented a BBC documentary on youth sexual crimes in November 2021, in which she revealed she had once been sexually assaulted and ‘nearly raped’ by a boy wearing a school uniform in her local park.

The ex Love Islander previously fronted the critically acclaimed documentary Zara McDermott: Revenge Porn in which she detailed her two revenge porn trials after explicit footage was shot and leaked when she was both 14 and 21.

She was suspended from her high school when explicit images were shared by a school bully and went “viral in her community” — an experience she confessed to “tarnishing” her teenage years.

Koppel:

Sam is leading a campaign for Not On The High Street to launch their FML Store, an empathetic store where visitors can exchange their real FML moments for a free pick-up gift from the online marketplace and Pop-up in London.

The store’s launch coincides with Mercury in retrograde, an FML moment in the astrological calendar, which Sam claims recently ruined his life.

He said, ‘I was like, f**k. That’s why I couldn’t sleep! But Not On The High Street has actually commissioned research into all the different things that go into it, gifts and all.

Proud: (Zara pictured in 2021)

“And so this was interesting… In fact, 56% of Brits say they get more positivity out of an unexpected gift and that it improves their mood.

“So if you’re having Christmas or birthdays or whatever, yeah, you expect a present, and that’s very true. If I ever get Zara flowers out of the blue she says “Oh my god I’m so happy” there are tears involved. I just think that’s really funny.’

Not On The High Street’s FML Store will be open Thursday 29th and Friday 30th September from 12pm-8pm at 68 Old Compton St, London, W1D 4UN. For more info and to shop at The FML Edit, visit www.notonthehighstreet.com/pages/fml.

For confidential support call Rape Crisis England & Wales on 0808 802 9999 or visit rapecrisis.org.uk/get-help for more information.