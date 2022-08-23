EXC: Peter Andre’s wife Emily gives an insight into juggling motherhood with her NHS career

Peter Andre’s wife, Emily, has stepped out of her comfort zone and painted her entire body silver to promote her latest health campaign on Tuesday.

And in an exclusive interview with MailOnline, the NHS doctor gave an insight into motherhood as she juggles two children with her demanding career.

Emily, 33, who shares Amelia, eight, and Theodore, five, with singer Peter, 49, revealed how her own ambition has inspired her youngest child as she works to raise awareness for iron deficiency in women.

Raising awareness: Emily Andre, 33, has provided insight into juggling motherhood with her NHS career as she stepped out of her comfort zone in her latest health campaign on Tuesday

Emily looked simply sensational in a photo shoot for AHDB’s We Eat Balanced campaign, sharing how proud she was of herself and even revealing how her son was able to follow in her medical footsteps.

She said of his ambitions: ‘Theo always says he wants to be a doctor, even though he’s only five.

“But he absolutely loves it, we were away recently and someone had a cut on his finger, he took the first aid kit and cleaned it. He loves it! He will always try to see if anyone has a cut.’

Ambition: Emily looked sensational for AHDB’s We Eat Balanced campaign, sharing how proud she was of herself and even revealing how her son could follow in her footsteps

Inspiration: Speaking about his ambitions, she said, “Theo always says he wants to be a doctor, even though he’s only five. But he absolutely loves it

However, Emily explained that her daughter doesn’t share the same goals as she added: ‘Milly is so bad with blood, Theo will watch Dr Pimple Popper on TV, he loves it, while Milly wants us to turn it off.

‘She wants to be a gymnast or an actress, you have to encourage them to do what makes them happy and you have to support that.’

In addition to her own career, Emily said it was a privilege to be able to help others, but there are certain areas of her job that are difficult.

“During lockdown I worked in a hospital helping people with covid and it was tough but it’s always a privilege to help, even if it’s only in a small way, but it’s my job and what I was trained for” said Emily.

Difficult: Emily added to her own career and shared how it was a privilege to be able to help others, but that there are areas in her work that are difficult

Tasks: ‘In lockdown I worked in a hospital helping people with covid and it was tough, but it is always a privilege to help, even if it is only in a small way’

‘Since having children I have found that dealing with loss at work is difficult, it is always a challenge, although you have completed the training you can still envision people in difficult times.

“I’ve gotten better at putting hard times at work behind me, but there are still times when you wake up at night and think about it, no matter how old you are or how many years you’ve worked.”

Despite her distinguished career, the doctor said she is most proud of herself when she steps out of her comfort zone.

Emily explained how 25 percent of all British women and 49 percent of girls aged 11 to 18 have low iron intakes and said how she hopes the campaign will help women and young girls fight iron deficiency.

Photoshoot: Despite her impressive career, the doctor said she is most proud of herself when she steps out of her comfort zone

World Iron Awareness Week: Emily explained how 25 percent of all British women and 49 percent of girls aged 11 to 18 have low iron intakes and said how she hopes the campaign will help

She explained: ‘For me, painting silver was really outside of my comfort zone, but I’ve found that when I push myself out of my comfort zone, these are often the things I’m most proud of.

“It’s been a process for me for years to say yes to things, even if I’m afraid to do it, but I still get very nervous. But when I see something good coming out, it makes the nerves worth it.’

Emily added that there was no better way to draw attention to this issue than by turning herself into a “true iron woman for today.”

Amazing: She explained, ‘For me, painting silver was really outside my comfort zone, but when I push myself out of my comfort zone, those are the things I’m most proud of’

Silver Lady: Emily added that there was no better way to raise awareness than by turning herself into a ‘true iron woman for today’

She continued: “It was body paint from head to toe, it was in my ears, in my nails, between my toes, but for me as a doctor it was so nice to be able to do something like that.”

Speaking about what she has in store for the future, Emily revealed that she has some exciting projects in the works, but her most recent campaign was one of her favorites.

“I don’t think I’ll ever do anything like that again, I even wanted to go home with the silver paint to show the kids!”