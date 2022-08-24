EXC: Paige Thorne signs-six figure-deal with fashion brand Forever Unique

<!–

Paige Thorne has signed a six-figure deal with global fashion brand Forever Unique, MailOnline may exclusively reveal.

It marks the Love Island star’s first collaboration since she came out of the villa with boyfriend Adam Collard, 26, just three weeks ago.

The highly anticipated collection featuring Paige, 24, launches ahead of the festive season and will be the brand’s first Love Islander partnership.

The Welsh paramedic said: ‘This is a real squeeze, I can’t believe I have my own collection with a brand I’ve loved for years!’

Seema Malhotra, owner of Forever Unique and star of the Real Housewives of Cheshire, has adored Paige from the very first episode of the ITV2 reality show, describing her as the ‘absolute perfect fit’ for the brand.

Forever Unique prides itself on being a quality and stylish fashion label that, in its own words, attracted Paige to the deal.

Paige said of the move, “I love that Forever Unique offers clothing items that will last a lifetime.

‘I wanted my collection to be an informed purchase, using high-quality materials and taking me out of my comfort zone.

Talented pair: Seema Malhotra, owner of Forever Unique and star of the Real Housewives of Cheshire, adores Paige from the very first episode of the ITV2 reality show

Coming soon: The new party collection is inspired by Paige’s premium and girly aesthetic and will showcase high-fashion, feminine shapes designed to elevate your look

Inspired by Paige’s premium and girly aesthetic, the new party collection showcases high-fashion, feminine shapes designed to elevate your look, with attention to detail taking center stage.

Seema said of the collaboration, “We are beyond excited to announce Paige as our newest celebrity signing!

“We were immediately drawn to Paige at the villa and love what she stands for as a strong, independent and driven woman.

Perfect fit: Forever Unique prides itself on being a quality and stylish fashion label that they say attracted Paige to the deal

“She knows what she wants and that is the core of our ethos as a brand. The new collection is designed to make a statement and I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

Forever Unique has reportedly witnessed tremendous direct consumer growth over the past two years, and its goal is to explore new and innovative ways to appeal to a wider market, enabling consumers to find more sustainable ways to shop.

The brand new collection celebrates women’s empowerment and is aimed at women who take pride in being unique and unabashed themselves.

The Paige Thorne X Forever Unique collaboration launches in October, exclusively on www.foreverunique.com.