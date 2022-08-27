EXC: Nicole Sealey says Brits hit by cost of living can feed family-of-five on £35 grocery shop

Nicole Sealey of Real Housewives Of Cheshire has argued that Britons impacted by the cost of living will have to cope by adjusting their lifestyle.

The owner of the railway recruiting company, 47, with a reported net worth of £10 million, told MailOnline that a family of five can eat from a £35 weekly supermarket shop and should consider swapping their car for an electric one, to save on petrol. .

Nicole, who has been open about her own historical financial troubles, also advised that UK residents use bus services, even though it “may not be ideal for taking their children to school”, adding that wealthier people are proving that “anything is possible.” is’.

The entrepreneur then revealed that she tested her theory by living a week off the proposed grocery budget with… her family – including footballer Joe, 38, as well as daughters Luka, 25, and Kira, 20, and son Remi, 20.

She explained how a conversation with her staff at work, who complained about the high cost of grocery shopping, prompted her to try the experiment.

She told MailOnline: “This wasn’t condescending at all, but I said, ‘Look, I’ll be very honest with you. I’ve been through a recession and very hard times in my business, even after I made money and I got divorced. I went through a rough patch. When I didn’t have any money, I saved up to buy a house!”

“I was once on almost barely… it would have been minimum wage, so it’s possible. I actually did a shop that would have fed four people for a week, I think it could have probably come down to five.

“So yeah I did it for £35 and that was adding things like fairy liquid and shampoo. Yes, we did and we lived like this for a week and then I gave the difference to someone else somewhere else.”

Admitting that the crisis is “very worrying,” Nicole stated that “people need to adjust their lives,” even if it comes at the cost of their lifestyle.

She continued: ‘If you change your way of life, you can do it, you still can. Yes, it can be hard and you want to live the way you want to live…

“But you know, we’re out of fuel. I fully understand that it may be a matter of looking at alternatives. Is it cheaper to take the bus in some places? Look, it’s not ideal and I know it’s not great if you have to take the kids to school, but is it cheaper than going on fuel? Can you exchange your car for an electric car?

“There are things you just have to sit down and watch. But yeah, I mean, look, we don’t know where this recession is going to go. My business took a 60% hit under the Covid period. But you adapt and I was able to keep everyone.’

“I’ve made adjustments and I haven’t taken anything out of the business that clearly helped, but what I’m trying to tell people is that I’ve worked for 28 years, not just the last two.

“There will always be someone who has more than you, right? So let yourself be inspired by that person that anything is possible.

“When I had nothing, I didn’t look at people who had more than me and felt resentment even when I was struggling, like when I did. I just thought, “Actually there’s a way out and I can work a little harder and I can do it.” The same is true now. If it’s been a little tight, make adjustments.”

Nicole went on to claim that, despite having her own “nice car” and having booked a holiday to the south of France next week, she is “not materialistic” and wouldn’t mind missing out on her luxuries.

She said, ‘I’m not super… believe it or not, this sounds ridiculous, I’m actually not super materialistic. A lot of the girls will say to me, “I don’t really care.”

“Yes, I drive a nice car, I have nice things, but if I couldn’t, I wouldn’t care. I don’t have to have every designer handbag out there

“Listen, I like nice things, but I don’t need them and they don’t make people happy. I see a lot of rich people who are incredibly unhappy people.

“I’d rather be miserable and rich than miserable and poor. I’m not going to lie, but as you get older… next week we’re going on a wonderful vacation to the South of France and that’s my favorite thing to do, travel. I would take travel over a physical thing, every time.’

Nicole, the director of transport, truck and rail company NTS Premier Services and Neon PT personal training at Alderley Edge, joined the Real Housewives Of Cheshire lineup at the 11th series in 2020.

Her husband is former West Ham goalkeeper Joe – the son of the late Manchester United goalkeeper Les Sealey.

Originally from Essex, she started her first business when she was 20, left school at 15 with no qualifications and still managed to build several successful businesses.

For the past seven years she and her family have lived in her designed and project managed home in Wilmslow, Cheshire.

Series 15 of The Real Housewives Of Cheshire airs Mondays on ITVBe.