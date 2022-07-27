EXC: Mark Wright says being in the same industry as Michelle Keegan makes their marriage easier

Mark Wright has shed rare light on his long-distance marriage to Michelle Keegan, admitting that working in the same industry has made their relationship easier.

The former TOWIE star, 35, recently flew around the world to Sydney to reunite with the actress, 35, after she eight weeks apart while filming her new drama in Australia.

Speaking to MailOnline in conjunction with California Almonds, Mark said he and Michelle are “supporting each other” to achieve all of their “goals and dreams.”

‘We support each other’: Mark Wright has shed rare light on his long-distance marriage to Michelle Keegan, as he admitted working in the same industry made their relationship easier

About their relationship, he said, “I think it helps to both work in the same industry. Because we get each other’s careers, and we totally understand.

Michelle recently flew to Australia for work, while Mark has just finished a European trip, visiting Croatia, Malta, Italy, Mallorca and Portugal.

He told MailOnline: “Essentially we both want each other to achieve all our goals and all our dreams and we support each other every step of the way, you know.”

The couple has been married since 2015 and together since 2012.

Committed: The former TOWIE star, 35, recently flew around the world to Sydney to reunite with the actress, 35, after being apart for eight weeks while filming her new drama

Mark recently said, “If you’re in love and in a happy relationship, you’ll love each other.

“You have to learn that you’ve been together for a long time and haven’t seen each other in three weeks, so it’s exciting at first, but then it becomes a 10-year relationship again.

“The longer you go, the more pressure there is because the longer it has been. But I was in LA and had dinner with Piers Morgan and I told him it was hard. He said ‘I had this with my wife and we have a 3 week rule so don’t let it go past 3 weeks’

When asked about their current situation, Mark said: ‘It’s hard with Australia, it’s a lot of flying’

Couple: Mark told MailOnline that he and Michelle are ‘supporting each other’ to achieve all their ‘goals and dreams’

It was recently reported that Michelle would receive £2.5 million from her TV work as she and her husband Mark Wright are considered TV’s richest young couple.

With an estimated combined net worth of around £12 million, it’s no wonder the couple are pouring the money into their luxurious new ‘dream home’ – a £1.3 million Essex mansion.

Mark’s career continues to improve as he recently landed his ‘dream’ role in which he will star alongside his two best friends.

He will host the new show A Wright Old Adventure with his father Mark senior and younger brother Josh.

He said, ‘Basically we both want each other to achieve all our goals and all our dreams and we support each other every step of the way, you know’

The star revealed that he finished filming the adventure series last week and flew back to Australia the next day.

About the show, he told MailOnline: ‘It was an experience of a lifetime. You know, it wasn’t a job. Only me, my father and my brother had experiences that we could only have dreamed of.

“We’ve literally done everything you can think of. We pushed my father to the limit.

“There were disturbing times when he wouldn’t say no, because they were clearly his two sons. He didn’t want to stop at anything.

Successful: It was recently reported that Michelle would take £2.5 million from her TV work, as she and her husband Mark are TV’s richest young couple

Mark, whose brother and father never worked for TV, said: “It was funny at times because they don’t care about TV and work. You know, obviously it’s my main job, so I have to worry about it. But Josh has never wanted to be on television before.

“So sometimes they complained about the number of hours because I don’t know if you know, but filming takes forever and it takes hours to take a picture.

“And they moan sometimes, like come on, this is enough, let’s go eat. And I had to say guys, like, this is the way TV works.’

He added: “It was good to open their eyes to the whole TV world, but also to do the things we did that were completely different from anything we’ve ever done.

“And it was completely adrenaline junkie experiences. So yeah, hopefully it will look good once it’s on screen.”

Exciting: Mark will join his father Mark senior and younger brother Josh . presenting the new show A Wright Old Adventure

Due to his hectic work schedule and constant travel, Mark feels like he has missed quality time with his family.

He admitted: “I have an incredible relationship with my family. We are so close. My dad and my brother are all buddies of course, you know, we’re just going to have a beer together.

“But because of my job, I can’t see them as often as I’d like. Sometimes when I’m at work I see their pictures and they’re together at the pub or have a family barbecue and I’m not there.

“But that’s one of the reasons for the show we just did, just to make up for lost time and create memories within a month that some people don’t get in their lives, so it was really special.