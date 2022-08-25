EXC: Jennifer Lopez gazes at Ben Affleck during honeymoon at George Clooney’s Italian villa 

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez was seen gazing fondly at her husband Ben Affleck as the newlyweds continued their romantic Italian honeymoon on Thursday.

The couple took in the incredible scenery Lake Como had to offer as they gazed out from the balcony of George Clooney’s opulent Villa L’Oleandra.

The hitmaker, 53, and the actor, 50, looked as much-loved as ever when Ben snapped some photos of the breathtaking scenery on his phone.

Lavish: Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked fondly at her husband Ben Affleck, 50, as the newlyweds continued their romantic honeymoon at George Clooney’s Italian villa on Thursday

Jennifer looked sensational in a bright yellow dress with cut-outs that reveal the waist and a bardot neckline with puffed sleeves.

She pulled her caramel-colored locks back into a low face-framing bun and shielded her eyes with aviator sunglasses.

Ben opted for a smart beige shirt with white jeans as he sat on the balony fence.

Breathtaking: The couple took in the incredible scenery Lake Como had to offer as they peered out from the balcony

Jennifer and Ben were married at his property in Georgia on August 20, having previously married in Las Vegas in July.

Recently, his friend Kevin Smith said that Ben has “never been happier” since he married Jennifer.

The filmmaker was one of the guests at the couple’s lavish wedding party in Georgia this weekend.

Kevin revealed that he was delighted to see pure joy on his friend’s face as he entrusted himself to the pop star during the ceremony.

“He’s never been happier. I’ve seen that guy happy, but the sheer joy that radiated from his face was absolutely unforgettable,” he said. ET Online.

Making memories: Ben took some pictures of the breathtaking scenery on his phone

Kevin added of the ceremony: “I was happy for him. And they were happy, you could see that. They worked hard to get here, they earned it and it was so much fun. They had a great day for it.’

It comes after Kevin admitted it was an “emotional” day and he shed some tears during the ceremony.

He confessed, “I’m an announcer. I cry all the time. I cry to watch episodes of The Flash. I’m crying for God’s sake watching Degrassi.