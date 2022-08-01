EXC: Jennifer Lopez, 53, puts on a leggy display in a yellow swimsuit for sexy photoshoot in Capri

Jennifer Lopez caused a storm on Monday for a sexy photo shoot in Capri after her new husband Ben Affleck flew to Los Angeles.

The singer, 53, slipped her incredible figure into a skimpy yellow swimsuit as she frolicked on a turquoise lounger while kicking her tight legs for the camera.

An outfit change saw her basking in the sun on a striped beach towel in a white one-piece with a matching belt that emphasized her tight waist.

The actress covered her caramel locks with a multicolored bandana, frames her face with gold-rimmed sunglasses and adorned her with matching earrings.

She wowed onlookers with a collection of dazzling gold bracelets and continued to display her breathtaking frame just steps away from a delicious fruit bowl and newspaper.

Back on the lounger, she turned on her stomach while holding a delicious-looking drink with a slice of grapefruit before writing in a journal.

The On The Floor hitmaker removed her sunglasses and cast a sultry expression at the camera crew before beaming from ear to ear.

A makeup artist groomed Jennifer’s age-defying face as she continued to sizzle up a storm for the camera, before wrapping the striped blue towel around her waist and leaving.

It comes after the two-time Grammy-nominated shared behind-the-scenes photos of herself before she headlined the LUISAVIAROMA x UNICEF Gala in Capri, Italy on Saturday.

Nail artist Tom Bachik posted a close-up of the 53-year-old Bronx-born pop diva’s manicure and her 8.5-carat green diamond wedding ring estimated to be worth between $5 and $10 million.

Jennifer also has a more modest wedding ring, valued at $1K – according to Page six.

She proudly posed with (most of) her glamor team – makeup artist Mary Phillips, Tom, hairstylist Chris Appleton and stylist Mariel Haenn.

The halftime producer star wore a special Roberto Cavalli ensemble designed by Fausto Puglisi for her concert on the stage La Certosa di San Giacomo.

After removing the voluminous chiffon and feathered coat, Jennifer revealed a zebra print feathered top with matching bell bottoms.

Jennifer stunned the audience with a medley, including her 1999 song Waiting for Tonight and a cover of Donna Summer’s 1978 hit Last Dance (as Selena did before her murder).

The On My Way (Marry Me) singer then undressed further to reveal a silver shimmering thong over a nude bodysuit.

Jennifer watched from the audience at the LVRxUNICEF Gala at her brother-in-law — Oscar winner Casey Affleck — and his girlfriend since October, Caylee Cowan.

Her fourth husband – two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Ben – is working hard on the Burbank set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

The Berkeley-born, Cambridge-raised actor will make the big 5-0 on August 15 — right around the time they’re planning a wedding party at his 87-acre Georgia estate.

On Friday, Page Six reported that the couple, known collectively as ‘Bennifer’, have hired event planner Colin Cowie, who regularly handles bashes with budgets between $25K and $25M.

Gigli’s castmates — who were previously in a relationship between 2002-2004 — began texting each other again in February 2021, two months before she ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

It’s safe to say Jennifer is obsessed with marriage, as her most recent movie roles have involved playing the over-50s – Kat Coiro’s rom-com Marry Me and Jason Moore’s upcoming Shotgun Wedding.

Purple Hearts star Sofia Carson also “serenade” the audience “with her beautiful voice” at the A-list event.

Jamie Foxx hosted the LVRxUNICEF Gala – which attracted celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jared Leto, Vanessa Hudgens, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes and Karolina Kurkova.

The evening was chaired by two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee.