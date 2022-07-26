EXC: ‘I put on loads of weight’: Mark Wright reveals how he turned his fitness life around

Mark Wright has revealed how he sticks to his exercise routine and a healthy diet as he travels the world for work.

The former TOWIE star, 35, told MailOnline that he changed his fitness life at age 24 after not playing football for a year and gaining weight.

Mark, speaking in conjunction with California Almonds, said he doesn’t use his chaotic schedule as an excuse when it comes to exercising.

He said: ‘It wasn’t until I turned 24 and stopped playing football for a year that I started thinking about fitness. I gained a lot of weight. Really, if you look back at pictures of me when I was 24, you’ll see my face was big.

“So then I kind of realized that I had to learn to stay fit on my own. And then I had to start and I had to learn. So I started exercising and making my own diet when I turned 25.

“I mean, it probably took me a year or two to get what I wanted and to understand what works for me and what I like. So I have my routine and it’s about finding what you like.

Mark, who runs a fitness platform with his brother Josh, revealed: “It could be anything: walking, swimming, boxing, football, anything, just grab what you like and stick with it. Make sure you follow your diet, follow your eating schedule, have your nuts with you and then you have that energy source when you have little energy.’

Mark recently landed his ‘dream’ role in which he will star alongside his two best friends.

The reality star will host the new show A Wright Old Adventure along with his father Mark senior and younger brother Josh.

Mark has just finished filming the European trip, which has seen him visit Croatia, Malta, Italy, Majorca and Portugal – but he never uses travel as an excuse when it comes to exercising.

He said, ‘I travel around so much, and I’m hardly ever in one place at a time. So I’m not making that an excuse, you know, because I just feel like wherever you are, you can train.

“Whether that’s an online hit workout you can find anywhere, or whether you’re going for a run or a walk, you can always fit in an extra workout, no matter where you are.”

Mark has partnered with California Almonds to emphasize the importance of eating right to maintain energy levels and achieve your goals.

He added: ‘Don’t be tempted to make excuses. A lot of people blame that on low energy and not having the right diet and stuff. And that’s why this campaign meant a lot to me.

“California almonds are such a good source of energy. And people need to understand that you need it. It’s not just about diet and the amount of calories you eat. It’s about eating nutritious foods, like almonds, to give you that energy boost you need. Because otherwise you have little energy and you are not in the mood.’

Mark said, “When I’m on the road non-stop for a month, like for the show I just did with my brother and my father, it’s tough, but you can always find nutritious food.

‘Sometimes it’s not ideal and you prefer to cook your own food. But you know, you can always eat when you stop at services. When you’re on the go. It’s your choice whether you go to the fast food joint or somewhere where you can find a healthy alternative.’

Mark admitted that he is not always motivated to exercise: “When I have to go to the gym, I just get up and go. But I mean, I have times in the day where I’m scrolling through Instagram or Tiktok and I find myself there I think it’s three minutes and eventually turns 30. So yes, you can waste a lot of time on social media, that’s for sure.’

A study commissioned by California Almonds found that the average Briton wastes 10 hours a month of procrastination.

This leaves a quarter low on energy, limiting their ability to achieve their goals – leaving 31% feeling guilty.

Mark continued: ‘For me the first or two years of getting into fitness is difficult. And that’s the little bit that people give up, I think, and they quit because they find it too mentally challenging to change their diet.

“I always say this very simple thing. If I sit down and I have to go, I literally go one, two, three and then I just jump up and go. Because you never want to go to the gym.

“Like, if you like the gym, there’s something wrong. Yes. I mean once you get there, yes you enjoy it and the feeling afterwards is sensational. I just feel like a different man.’