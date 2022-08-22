EXC: Gordon Ramsay’s son Jack, 22, gets into confrontation with a reveller at Cornwall festival

<!–

Gordon Ramsay’s son Jack proved the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when he cursed a reveler who took his unclaimed burger at a festival in Cornwall.

Jack, 22, who is a Marine, was pictured getting agitated by security at the Titan festival near Polzeath after calling the man “damned scum.”

His father Gordon, 55, is known for his love of swearing and making fun of people he works with on shows like Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares.”

The reveler told MailOnline: ‘While I was eating my chips with my friends, an order rang for 20 minutes, but no one claimed it.

“So we rushed and claimed the ticket, even if it wasn’t ours, so we could keep eating our chips without the number being called.

“We placed the order on the table where we sat and let it sit there until Jack came over to pick up his burger.

“This is where it got interesting because his reaction to being late for his order and the fact that we took it and put it on the table for him he didn’t accept.”

The man accuses Jack’s friend of hitting him in the face with the burger.

He said: “I wasn’t very happy to have hamburger juice dripping out of my ear, so I decided to confront him, which led to me trying to throw it over the counter in response to getting a burger punched in the face.

“This then clearly escalated into a brawl and security intervened.

“He then decided we’re all ‘f***ing scum’, which he yelled at us despite none of us calling him rude names.

“For some reason he seems to feel like he’s way better than anyone else and has the right not only to yell insults at people, but to get aggressive over a burger he had such guts.” to order and then disappear the moment it was delivered.’

MailOnline has reached out to a spokesperson for Jack for comment.