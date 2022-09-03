EXC: Curtis and AJ Pritchard poke fun at THAT Hollyoaks appearance and detail filming Celebrity SAS 

Curtis and AJ Pritchard joked about their Hollyoaks looks as they talked about their “refreshing” but challenging time filming Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

In an interview with MailOnline, the brothers admitted that it was ‘a beautiful thing’ to be able to participate the Channel 4 series and ‘don’t think of it as a TV show.’

AJ, 27, and Curtis, 26, explained how they approached the ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ in a ‘different way’ when they were pushed to their limits both mentally and physically by ex-special forces operators in the blistering hot Jordan desert.

Curtis joked, “We’ve got millions of views on the Hollyoaks thing, but I have to say my acting has increased tenfold since then, although I didn’t think about the reaction when I signed up with Celebrity SAS.”

AJ added: ‘It was wonderful to be able to go to SAS and not see it as a TV show. I went in and thought, “I’m just going to enjoy the moment for what it is.”

“I’ve never approached a TV series like this and I just hope it comes across in a positive way.”

‘I don’t even care if I’m shown! I know how much I appreciated this opportunity and how much it changed my life for the better. It’s a once in a lifetime experience, you can’t even pay for that,” explains Curtis.

“It was about challenging myself and mentally entering the show for a variety of reasons. I think positively, I forgot it was a TV show and that was refreshing.”

Through their experiences of enduring the grueling tasks and brutal interrogations, the siblings revealed that they have learned to “cut out all the things from your life that you don’t need.”

AJ, who also starred in I’m A Celebrity in 2020, said: ‘The positives about both shows’ [I’m A Celeb and SAS] was no phone, no email, no stress, just focus on the moment and what is important to you in general.

“Your life, your loved ones, your friends and family and we are all fit, healthy and have great opportunities.

‘When you are taken out of your daily life and you realize that certain things that you worry about are not so necessary, it is refreshing. Just focus on the task at hand and remove all the junk from your life that you don’t need.’

Curtis confessed: “I think for me it’s about not thinking about everything and just making a choice and going for it, if you lose, you lose, learn from it, just go for it.”

“I deal with my life that we don’t always have infinite minutes, so the show reiterated that if I want something done now, I go ahead and do it. I don’t waste a minute of the day, people die before the time, you have to take every opportunity,” AJ said.

Since leaving Love Island and Strictly Come Dancing respectively, the siblings have signed up for several TV shows, including I’m A Celebrity and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Last year, they made their acting debut in Hollyoaks, although their appearance caused a stir when viewers lashed out for casting non-actors during the show.

Celebrity SAS will see AJ and Curtis travel to Scotland for a grueling series of challenges – but they’ll have to wait a while before discovering what awaits them in Jordan.

They will be joined by actresses Maisie Smith, 21, and Jennifer Ellison, 39; TV personality Calum Best, 41; Reality TV stars, Pete Wicks, 33, and Ferne McCann, 32; Javelin Olympic gold medalist, Fatima Whitbread MBE, 61.

Also participating is ex-footballer Ashley Cain, 31; Influencer and TV personality, Amber Gill, 25; Olympic Sprinter, Dwain Chambers, 44; Olympic gold medalist Jade Jones OBE, 29, professional boxer, Shannon Courtenay, 29, and Paralympic high jumper, Jonathan Broom-Edwards MBE, 34.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, Sunday at 9 p.m. on channel 4.