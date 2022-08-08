EXC: Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend Charlotte Sine dons a blue bikini during their Sardinia getaway

Charles Leclerc put on a very amorous show with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine as they packed their PDAs on Saturday during a sun-filled getaway in Sardinia.

The Formula 1 driver, 24, went shirtless in green psychedelic shorts while his influencer partner, 22, showcased her enviable physique in a skimpy blue bikini with white-and-orange squiggly stripes.

Basking in the Italian sun from their luxury yacht in Porto Cervo, she soon changed into a red two-piece with white polka dots as she enjoyed a romantic hug in front of friends.

The pair became official in December 2019, after Charlotte – who speaks French, English and Italian – shared a series of beloved snaps of the couple on a skiing holiday.

Since then, she has regularly declared her love for the handsome driver to her 276,000 Instagram fans, calling him “the one” and her “world.”

Charles was previously in a relationship with Giada Gianni (allegedly a friend of Charlotte’s) for about four years.

But despite engagement rumors, the couple broke up in 2019.

Afterwards, the Italian shared an Instagram video in which he stated: “Charles has left me. He only wants to devote himself to Ferrari.’

Leclerc is a Monégasque driver and currently races in Formula 1 for Scuderia Ferrari, under the Monégasque flag.

Leclerc won the GP3 Championship in 2016 and the FIA ​​Formula 2 Championship in 2017.

It comes after Charles vowed not to be more careful in his driving after his costly mistake during the French Grand Prix crash last weekend.

Leclerc had qualified on pole position at the Paul Ricard circuit and led the early stages of the race, but in a bid to maintain a lead over title rival Max Verstappen, the Monegask turned disastrously, leading to his retirement.

The crash allowed Verstappen to claim victory and open a 63-point lead in the world championship, leaving the Ferrari star with a huge mountain to climb.

Leclerc’s early F1 career has seen notable driving mistakes, including at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix earlier this season, where he spun from second place when he finished sixth, due to his aggressive driving style.

Still, he insists he will take no fewer risks, because then he can get the most speed out of his Ferrari.

“No, I think that gave me the edge in most races this year,” he said.

“At the beginning of the year I didn’t really know how to drive the car well on some tracks, like Miami. I had a really hard time during the race but overall I feel I’m getting better at it so it’s definitely something I definitely want to keep because it has a lot of benefits.

“The downside is it makes the car harder to drive, but I’m a driver and I need to be able to drive a car that’s a bit more pushy, which I do, but this time I pushed a little too much on that. shot and I paid the price for it.’

Leclerc is under pressure of expectation at Ferrari, which has not won a championship since 2008 and has not won the drivers’ title with Kimi Raikkonen since a year earlier.

Many see Leclerc as the next Ferrari champion, but doubts have crept into this season as he struggles to keep up with the dominant Verstappen and Red Bull combination.

However, Leclerc believes he is ready to compete for a world championship, even as he admits he still has a lot to learn before reaching his peak in the cockpit.

“I feel I’m ready,” Leclerc said.

“When I look at the first part of the season especially, I think it has been my strongest season in Formula 1. I think I made a new step especially in the races and that’s good.

Mistakes like last weekend’s show. I still have a long way to go, but I’ll get there and I know what I’m worth. At times like last Sunday everyone puts you down and that’s not easy, but that’s okay, it’s part of the job.

“Now I just have to focus on myself, grow from that and show everyone what I’m worth.”

Ferrari will try to win again at the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend to keep their fading championship hopes alive as they progress to the final 10 races.

The event at the Hungaroring in Budapest will be the last race before the teams leave for a summer break and return for the Belgian Grand Prix at the end of August.