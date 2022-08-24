EXC: Apprentice star Jessica Cunningham says she became a stipper because she was abused as a child

<!–

Jessica Cunningham has said she ‘violated’ her body and ‘chased fame’ because she was abused as a child on Wednesday.

In an exclusive interview with MailOnline, The Apprentice star, 35, admitted she “became a stripper” before starting her business and putting herself in vulnerable positions as a result of the trauma – which lasted for nearly six years.

Jessica bravely revealed that the disturbing events took away her “self-esteem and self-esteem” for her body, leaving her with no confidence.

Shocking: Jessica Cunningham, 35, has said she ‘violated’ her body and ‘chased fame’ for being abused as a child on Wednesday (pictured this month)

Speaking about the abuse she has endured, Jessica said: “I went to the police with it and they said they had a really strong case, but it wasn’t until three or four months ago that the police told me the case wasn’t strong enough.

“They said they have no evidence because it was a historic case. Bearing in mind that they had spoken to witnesses who agreed with what I said, but because I had no tangible evidence, he could not be charged.

“When all these memories came back, I also understood why I always went out and drank.”

Trauma: She bravely revealed that the upsetting events took away her “self-esteem and self-esteem” for her body, leaving her with no confidence (pictured on The Apprentice in 2016)

She continued: ‘Why I became a stripper and why I had no respect for my body. Why I had no confidence because if someone does that to you at such a young age, they take away your self-esteem and your self-esteem for your body.

“They violate it, and I grew up violating my body by putting myself in very vulnerable situations. It’s just mental.

Thinking back to her appearances in both The Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother, Jessica admitted she would “never do reality TV again.”

Honest: Jessica recalled her appearances in both The Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother, admitting she would “never do reality TV again” (pictured July 2022)

She began: “I think I was chasing fame because I was in such a low position myself and I had to do a lot of healing that I wasn’t aware of.

Jessica admitted she “never dealt with abuse,” but the repressed memories resurfaced two weeks before she starred in the corporate game show.

She continued, “I only started dealing with it when my ex-partner died, because it brought everything to the surface, and that got me into coaching.”

Her ex-partner Alistair Eccles, 35, was found hanged in a friend’s flat in August 2017, the day he was to see his three daughters from his relationship with Jessica.

Truths: She began, “I think I was chasing fame because I was in such a low place myself, and I had to do a lot of healing that I wasn’t aware of” (Pictured this month)

The former businessman, who had a history of depression, ran fashion company Famous Frocks with the television personality.

The couple broke up in 2014 when he was convicted of money laundering and given a 15-month suspended prison sentence.

She concluded, “First, I didn’t want my kids to get confused and I looked at different things to help my kids, and eventually I helped myself.”