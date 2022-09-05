EXC: Ant McPartlin links arms with wife Anne-Marie at Heathrow after anniversary getaway

Ant McPartlin and wife Anne-Marie Corbett landed at Heathrow Airport Monday after celebrating their first wedding anniversary with a sun-filled holiday.

The TV host, 46, kept it casual in a black hoodie and matching shorts, which he paired with gray trainers.

Former personal assistant Anne-Marie, 46, wore a coordinating all-black ensemble along with tanned slides as she banded arms with her husband as she headed to their car.

The host of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here was pictured organizing Anne-Marie’s £2,600 Christian Dior bag which he drove out of the airport with their driver.

Last month, Ant shared a never-before-seen wedding photo with Anne-Marie to mark their first anniversary.

On Ant and Dec’s official Instagram account that he shares with Dec Donnelly, the host shared a beautiful photo of the couple on their wedding day.

He looked dashing in an all-black tuxedo, complete with a black bow tie and a flower on his lapel.

Meanwhile, Anne-Marie looked fabulous in an asymmetrical Suzanne Neville dress with a floral bodice and a veil on the floor

The newlyweds beamed wide in the joyful snap, holding each other tightly.

Capping the sweet photo, Ant wished his wife a Happy Birthday and wrote: ‘Happy Birthday Mrs Mcp!! xxx’.

Ant was previously married to Lisa Armstrong, from whom he divorced in 2020.

The couple had been together for over two decades and were married for 11 years.

He married Anne-Marie last August, in a lavish wedding that reportedly cost a whopping £500.00, with Dec as the best man.

Ant worked with Anne-Marie for several years before dating.

The former PA worked for the same London-based management firm as Dec’s wife Ali Astall for ten years, but she only started working closely with Ant since 2017.

Anne-Marie, who split with ex-husband Scott in October of that year, helped Ant recover from his ‘lowest depths’ after a spate of personal problems, culminating in a 2018 drink-driving charge.

It comes after it was revealed I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will finally return to Australia for the upcoming 2022 series after moving to Wales for two years.

The hit reality TV show has been held at Gwrych Castle in Wales for the past two series due to travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But ITV has confirmed that I’m A Celebrity will finally return to its usual home in the Australian jungle this fall for the latest episode of the long-running show.

In a statement, ITV said: ‘Autumn also brings I’m A Celebrity, making a welcome return to ITV from the Australian jungle.’

