Examining Pop Culture’s Return to Classic Mythology

Mythology’s Place in Classic Fantasy and Science Fiction

Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and Harry Potter. These are just a few names of the biggest franchises in the world right now. There are many differences between all those homes, but the similarities are also clear. There are genre-based tropes that can be associated with any saga, and those conventions, in turn, can trace their roots to ancient mythology.

The power of prophecy, the guidance of an elder, wise and mysterious master, an inexplicable force that binds the universe together, a band of warriors charged with a certain quest, the chaos of a king’s court. Each of those narrative beats can be as easily attributed to the legends of long-forgotten civilizations as they can be tied to any of the series above.

More than any other genre, the building blocks of science fiction and fantasy will always draw on mythology, both consciously and perhaps in spite of itself. The fact is that almost any attempt at chronicling imaginable will touch on some facet of stories from a bygone era. That is not strictly ignored in all cases. Classics like Jason and the Argonauts are perfect examples of an attempt to bring our fascination with these subjects to the big screen. Despite notable appearances here and there, myths have never fully caught up with our pop culture in their original form. Until shortly.

Recent trends

Traditionally, a few projects per year may be directly based on the lore of a former religion. In the classic cinema that may have been brought by the sword and sandal genre. It’s certainly more common on the page, but when we look at the entertainment industry as a whole, myths never caught up with spy thrillers, crime dramas, or ensemble comedies. Even within those fantasy and sci-fi movies, there was never a specific focus on the actual characters and plots of the legends from which they got their structures.

But in 2022, you’ll have a hard time going to the cinema, logging into a streaming service, going to a bookstore, or picking up a comic without a Zeus, Isis, or Loki showing up. Suddenly the actual stories, not the reimagining with new characters, worlds and plot devices, are presented to the public again.

The fascination for the genre is quite easy to explain. It brings the same world building, character journeys and impressive elements of the stories we all love and are familiar with. Yet there is a historical precedent for them. On a deeper level, we know that these are the myths that ultimately built society.