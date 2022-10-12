Examining divergence and overlap in the Ochrosia species

The Ochrosia nakaiana and Ochrosia hexandra belong to the same plant family, but have distinctly different origins due to the complexity of the speciation and distribution of the flora. Credit: KyotoU/Koji Takayama



When classifying two species of the same flowering plant, the similarities and differences between them are taken into account.

Two Ochrosia species, O nakaiana and O hexandra, endemic to the Bonin island chain southeast of Japan, appear to be related strangers.

However, the challenge of sampling from their entire range has prevented their phylogenetic profiles from being thoroughly evaluated to elucidate their origin.

Now, a study by a team of researchers from Kyoto University has revealed that these two endemic species — O nakaiana and O hexandra — had distinctly different origins. Their study is based on molecular analysis of chloroplast samples of this genus from surrounding areas.

“Our understanding of long-distance speciation across oceans and the resulting isolation after migration helps clarify how the Ochrosia species have diversified,” notes Koji Takayama.

It turns out that these two tree species had independent origins dating back relatively recently to about one to two million years ago. The former may have come from Southeast Asia, New Caledonia, or other Pacific islands, while Micronesia may lay claim to the latter’s origin.

Flower speciation and distribution of Ochrosia species are shown. Credit: KyotoU/Koji Takayama



The Bonin Islands are of volcanic origin and consist of two archipelagos – the Ogasawara and Volcano groups – which are about 300 km apart.

“Our study demonstrates the complexity of flower speciation and distribution,” says the author.

The team also found that the divergence time for O hexandra in the volcanic islands was older than the geological formation time, indicating possible flaws in dating or sampling. According to Takayama, a closer look at O ​​mariannesis, an ancestor of O hexandra, on Mariana Island can provide a more accurate estimate and shed more light on the origins of these species.

“For the time being, we are able to classify the Ochrosia varieties into fibrous and hollow fruit species and cross O nakaiana and O hexandra with other related species, allowing us to map the ancestry of these two independent endemics,” Takayama concludes.

The research was published in Molecular phylogenetics and evolution.

Hiroshi Noda et al, Multiple origins of two Ochrosia (Apocynaceae) species endemic to the Bonin (Ogasawara) islands, Molecular phylogenetics and evolution (2022). Hiroshi Noda et al, Multiple origins of two Ochrosia (Apocynaceae) species endemic to the Bonin (Ogasawara) islands,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.ympev.2022.107455

