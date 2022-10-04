Ex-world champion boxer David Haye arrives at court to face trial accused of assaulting man – Page

Former world champion boxer David Haye grabbed a member of the audience at a comedy show by the throat and warned: ‘Say one more word and I’ll kill you’, a court heard today.

Alleged victim Nickesh Jhala, who went to see Paul Chowdhry’s show at the Hammersmith Apollo with his girlfriend, was left ‘petrified and traumatised’, Westminster Magistrates’ Court was told.

Mr. Jhala’s cousin had been rebuffed when he approached the boxer for a chat during the break.

But Haye, 41, climbed over chairs to get to Mr Jhala, who was sitting behind him.

Prosecutor Johnathan Bryan said Haye was approached by a number of people who wanted to speak to him.

Mr. Jhala’s cousin was a former boxer, but Haye didn’t want to talk to him, so he returned to his seat.

Boxing legend David Haye, 41, has denied attacking a man named Nickesh Jhala last year

David Haye V Audley Harrison, at Best of Enemies MEN Arena at the height of his career

He pleaded not guilty to assault on October 30 at the Hammersmith Apollo in west London

“The cause is not entirely clear but a few moments later David Haye got up from his seat, climbed up or stepped over the back of his seat,” Mr Bryan said.

“He believes that the people behind him had made disparaging remarks about himself and his girlfriend.

‘David Haye put his hands around the victim’s neck and threatened him saying ‘If you say anything again I’ll kill you”’.

‘David Haye does not accept these versions of events; The victim was fortunately not injured, but was shaken by what happened.

‘The incident lasted seconds.’

Mr. Jhala reported the incident a few days later, but Haye was out of the country.

Chris Robshaw and David Haye celebrate the release of Sir Elton’s autobiography ‘Me’ in conversation with David Walliams at Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, 19 November 2019

He was arrested at Heathrow Airport on June 2 this year and charged the following day with assault by beating.

James Scobie, KC, for Haye, said “We rely heavily on the CCTV to establish our unequivocal case that David Haye at most put his hand on Mr Jhala’s shoulder and there were no threats to kill – ever.”

Jhala told the court: ‘I was there to see comedian Paul Chowdhry with my partner and my cousin.

‘We were initially seated right at the back of the theatre, during intermission a member of the Apollo Theater staff approached us and asked if we wanted to move forward and be closer to the stage, and we said yes.

‘My cousin recognized David Haye and approached him before returning to his seat.

‘We were sitting there, David Haye climbing over his seat. Sand started walking towards us and then walked towards me

“Did you know why you approached?” said Mr. Bryan.

“No,” said Mr. Jhala.

“He approaches me, leans into my ear and puts his hand around my neck,” Mr Jhala said.

“Can you demonstrate for us?” said Mr. Bryan.

Mr. Jhala then put her hand around his neck and wrapped her fingers around the back of his neck.

‘As he did so he said: ‘Say one more word and I’ll kill you,’ Mr Jhala said

“How tight was the grip?” asked Mr. Bryan.

“Tight, I felt threatened and shaking,” Mr Jhala said.

“We just left the show and had a drink because I didn’t want to spoil the night because of my cousin and partner,” Mr Jhala said.

“I didn’t do anything at first, but when I went to sleep it played on my mind. I reported it a few days later.

‘I didn’t think it would have affected me; I thought I would just ignore it, but then I thought this shouldn’t have happened.’

Sir. Bryan went back to the moment on CCTV when David Haye approached him and asked: ‘How are you feeling at this time of night?’

“Petrified and traumatized,” Mr Jhala said.

Haye, who appeared in court today wearing a black blazer, white shirt and blue trousers, was one of Britain’s most successful boxers, retiring from the sport in 2018 with a record 28 wins and just four defeats in his career.

He became an overall world cruiserweight champion in 2008 and claimed the WBA title in 2009 after moving up to heavyweight status. Haye also joined the 12th series of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… in 2012, coming third.

Haye, of Albert Embankment, central London, denies assault by beating on October 30 last year.