Ex-Wonga boss Haakon Overli, 52, pictured with the Ukrainian refugee, 39, he ‘dumped his wife for’

This is the millionaire, the former boss of loan company Wonga, pictured with the Ukrainian refugee he ‘dumped his wife’ for after she moved into their £3million family home in Surrey.

Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, began a love affair with 39-year-old Mariia Polonchuk shortly after she moved into his sprawling family estate earlier this year.

He is valued at £5 million on the Companycheck website and is said to have lobbied the government to bring refugees from Ukraine to the UK since the war started in February.

Mr Overli also reportedly began lobbying for weeks in March for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel to speed up the process of bringing his current girlfriend to Britain.

But just a few months after the Ukrainian refugee was granted a visa, she and Mr Overli moved out of the family estate in Surrey, leaving behind his wife Imogen, 46, and their school-aged children.

Mr Overli has repeatedly tweeted his support for bringing Ukrainian refugees to the UK since the start of the Russian invasion earlier this year.

Former Health Minister and local MP Jeremy Hunt tweeted a photo of Mr Overli, his family and Ms Polonchuk at a local event in May – before the now couple got together.

Former Health Minister and South West Surrey MP Jeremy Hunt pictured with Mr Overli, his now ex-wife, their children and new girlfriend

Mr Hunt said: ‘It was great to meet a Ukrainian hosted by a local family… nothing more English than the village festival to welcome them.’

Norwegian-born Mr. Overli, who studied mathematics at the University of Oslo and also has a degree in economics from Durham University, made his living in the early years of the dotcom boom after founding the online stock broker Self Trade in 1997.

The company was launched in April 2000 and sold in October of that year for over £900 million ($1.1 billion).

Mr Overli has also worked for JP Morgan and as an investment banker at ING Barings.

Wonga fell under the government in 2018 after he was heavily criticized by politicians, including Labor Party leader Ed Miliband, as a leading example of “predatory lending” for making loans to people they could never have repaid.

Some 200,000 customers were still in debt totaling £400 million when Wonga collapsed following a deluge of compensation claims.

Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have started a love affair with the Eastern European woman after taking her into the family home in Surrey after the Russian invasion

Campaigners accused the controversial company of being a “legal loan shark” and exploiting customers by offering small loans that quickly built up astronomical interest rates that many struggled to repay.

Some customers faced interest rates as high as 5.853 percent before the government intervened, limiting the rats to 1,500 percent.

Wonga also charged interest at annual rates that equaled an eye-watering 1,509 percent.

In the years following his time at Wonga, Overli co-founded Dawn Capital, which describes itself as Europe’s largest specialist business-to-business software investor.