Ex-wife of Dubai sheikh begs for help: ‘We are hostages in our home’

The ex-wife of a Dubai sheikh has videoed plea for help, claiming she is being harassed by authorities over a custody battle with her former husband.

Mother of three Zeynab Javadli, 31, was married to Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum between 2015 and 2019.

Shared in a video with BBC news. Mrs Javadli begged, “Please help me,” continued, “My children and I are terrified and afraid for our lives and safety.”

She has also filed a petition with the UN Human Rights Council, alleging she has been the victim of “abuse, harassment and intimidation,” according to the BBC.

Ms Javadli (pictured with her daughters) says she fears for the safety of her children

The clip comes after Ms Javadli shared a series of videos on Instagram in 2020, in which she also begged for help after it was revealed that her home was raided by Dubai authorities.

In one of the 2020 videos, the mother of three says, “I can’t leave my kids to strangers. That’s how they treat me. There is no law,” while one of her young daughters is heard in the background saying, “You can’t take us anywhere.”

The incident is being referred to the UN in her case, with lawyers for Ms Javadli saying her children and parents were attacked when Dubai police officers broke into her home without permission.

Ms Javadli’s UK-based lawyers say her freedom of movement has been restricted and unannounced police raids have been carried out on her home in Dubai for the past three years.

Sheikh Saeed and Ms Javadli have been embroiled in a custody battle since the couple split in 2019, with the sheikh’s lawyers claiming Ms Javadli is an unfit mother – a claim she denies.

Zeynab Javadli has stayed in Dubai since her divorce, fearing she will never see her children again if she leaves the country

The former champion gymnast has chosen to stay in Dubai since she divorced the sheikh in 2019 rather than return to her native Azerbaijan, fearing she will not be allowed to enter the country and see her daughters again.

Her worry about losing her children is so great that she even chooses not to send them to school, but to keep them inside in case they are taken from her by the authorities.

Ms Javadli’s case is one of the few in Dubai’s ruling family. In 2019, Princess Haya, another former wife of a sheikh embroiled in a custody battle, fled Dubai with the couple’s two children to start a new life in the UK.

And in 2018, Princess Latifa, another ex-wife of a Dubai sheikh, says the yacht she used to flee the country was intercepted by speedboats with Special Forces guards.

She claims the guards then used smoke grenades to decapitate the yacht’s crew before calming her down and returning her to Dubai, where she said she was “held captive” in undercover videos. The princess has since reappeared in public, saying she is “living as she pleases.”