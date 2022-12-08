Ex-White House press chief calls for parents to BOYCOTT 'sick and twisted' American Girl

A former White House aide has demanded that parents boycott the popular American Girl doll brand, amid backlash over the new book that teaches pre-teen girls how to use puberty blockers and transition — all without their guardians’ permission.

The brazen call to action was issued on Thursday by former Trump and Bush press secretary Mercedes Schlapp and serves as the latest example of public outcry against the puppet maker over a book it published last month.

The book, titled A Smart Girl’s Guide: Body Image, contains rules that provide advice to prepubescent youth on how to change their gender, and provides a list of resources for organizations to turn to “if you don’t have an adult you trust.” . ‘

News of the publications’ content has since spread quickly, and parents are now taking to social media to chastise a company formerly known for its iconic, often expensive dolls intended to celebrate a period of American history. to encapsulate.

That said, many have said they’re swearing off the dolls entirely — including Schlapp, 44, who appeared on Fox News to express her disgust at rhetoric fed to her and other American children.

The White House veteran called the content “dangerous not just for these kids, but for our society” and slammed the company for putting its values ​​aside – as has been revealed, it also published a book teaching girls lessons last year were taught about ‘white privilege’ and ‘structural racism’.

“It’s hard enough for any girl to go through puberty — for any teen to go through puberty,” Schlapp, who served as director of special media and strategic communications under the presidents, told Fox News’ Dana Perino. during a Thursday morning broadcast of America’s Press Room.

“Add to that the pressure, of adding this confusion about your body image, if you don’t look a certain way — that means you have to think about changing your body medically,” she continued, “it’s sick and twisted.’

The former White House official then pointed to the brand’s storied history, stating that both she and her daughter grew up on American Girl products, making the recent revelations all the more troubling.

“Just the fact that you have a company that parents and so many children have enjoyed over the years… only to take on this very distorted and repulsive view of how girls shouldn’t be proud of their bodies, in that sense that, if you’re not happy with your body, go ahead and change it medically,” Schlapp said, “I think it’s dangerous.”

The former White House official – who has daughters of her own – would then call on parents not to buy American Girl products if the doll maker does not quickly address the scandal.

“The American Girl company needs to go, parents should boycott this company – which I think is a real shame because they did a good job, but going in this direction I think is dangerous, not just for these kids, but for our society, and they should not promote this genus in any way.”

A host of other parents have also spoken out about the contents of the book over the past two days, citing the message it sends to young girls. deceptive and dangerous.

The official American Girl Doll Facebook page in particular was plagued by negative comments. One person wrote, “Your book is disgusting. It’s child abuse.’ The iconic doll brand and parent company Mattel did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Another person wrote: ‘No more customer! American Girl promotes this awakened gender ideology!’

While another said, “Sounds like the American Girl Doll company should focus less on trying to push the agenda from puberty blockers to 3-14 year olds!!!!”

A review on Amazon read, “A book that encourages kids to take puberty blockers (known to cause infertility and increase cancer risk) when they’re not feeling well. AND gives them the means to do this behind their parents’ backs? Isn’t okay. These kids hear enough about it in this world, there’s no reason to put it in a children’s book.’

Another negative review read: ‘A doctor does not assign your gender at birth. It is produced long before you leave the birth canal. And tell girls it’s okay to take puberty blockers and give them resources if their parents don’t approve? SICK!! This book should teach girls to be happy in your own GIRLS body and how to accept that and be proud to be a girl.”

Part of the book encourages pre-teen children to seek out puberty blockers without parents’ knowledge

The book also includes a list of resources for organizations the children can turn to “if you don’t have an adult you trust”

A press release promoting the book read in part, “Every girl needs to learn how to live comfortably in her own skin, and this book will lead the way!”

As word spread about the book’s contents, American Girl Doll’s official Facebook page was flooded with negative comments

There are currently overwhelmingly more negative reviews of the book on American Girl’s website.