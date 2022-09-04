Ex-WAG Kyly Clarke extends her property portfolio with Muswellbrook home

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kyly Clarke has expanded her real estate portfolio by purchasing a new home in Muswellbrook in the Upper Hunter.

The ex-WAG, 41, bought the suburban home for about $685,000 according to The Daily Telegraph.

According to the report, the house appears to have been rented out by craftsmen.

Ex-WAG Kyly Clarke, 41, (pictured) has expanded her property portfolio on the purchase of a new home in Muswellbrook, according to a report in The Daily Telegraph this week

Elsewhere in the report, it says the house was built in 2010 for $408,000, while the land was sold for $110,000.

Kyly, who is an interior decorator, will no doubt update the property.

It’s been over a year since Kyly began renovating her investment property in Berkeley, a suburb of Wollongong, NSW.

Elsewhere in the report, it says the house was built in 2010 for $408,000, while the land was sold for $110,000. Pictured: Muswellbrook rural landscape

She last spent $550,000 on Lake Heights in June last year. The house is considered a fixer-upper for the model.

The model bought the house in 2020, following her split from cricketer Michael Clarke.

According to realestate.com.auwas the $480,000 acquisition by its newly created entity, Sparkles Property Investments.

Kyly (pictured) started the renovation of her investment property in Wollongong last May

The property is a three bedroom house located on a 567 sq ft block in the lakeside suburb.

The house was previously rented for $420 per week.

It comes after Kyly’s ex-husband Michael recently sold their marital home in Sydney’s affluent suburb of Vaucluse.

According to Realestate.com.au, the $480,000 acquisition of the model by its newly created entity, Sparkles Property Investments

According to The Sunday Telegraphthe cricketer, 40, ‘insured $12 million’ after the settlement was finalized earlier this month.

The former couple bought the property in 2014 for $8.3 million, but Kyly’s name was reportedly “omitted” from the papers days prior to the settlement.

According to the publication, the beautiful five-bedroom home was expected to sell for $10 million.

The property is a three bedroom house on a 567 sq ft block in the lakeside suburb

Michael and Kyly moved to the mansion in early May 2014, where they soon started their family, with daughter Kelsey Lee arriving the following year in 2015.

The former couple announced their separation in February last year, after seven years together, but it is believed they broke up quietly five months earlier.

They share custody of the five-year-old daughter and the split is considered amicable.