Ex-Twitter employee found guilty of spying for Saudi Arabia

A former Twitter employee was found guilty of spying for Saudi Arabia and releasing personal user information of those who publicly criticized the country in exchange for large sums of money.

Ahmad Abouammo, 44, was accused of using his position as an engineer at Twitter to gain access to confidential data about users, their email addresses, phone numbers and IP addresses that could indicate their location.

He then passed that information on to a Saudi government official in exchange for a luxury watch and hundreds of thousands of dollars, prosecutors claimed.

An 11-member jury on Tuesday found Abouammo guilty of espionage, money laundering, falsifying data and one count of wire fraud. He was found innocent on five other counts of wire fraud.

He must return to court on Wednesday for a hearing.

Abouammo, a dual American and Lebanese citizen, worked for the social media platform from 2013 to 2015. He managed media partnerships with leading users in the Middle East and North Africa.

Prosecutors alleged that the father of three had been recruited into the espionage scheme in 2014 by Bader Al-Asaker – also known as Bader Binasaker – an aide to then-Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The pair met while Al-Asaker was touring Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco, California and forged a relationship shortly after. The Wall Street Journal reported.

In December, about six months later, Abouammo met Al-Asaker in London on a business trip. After the trip, he flew back to the US with a watch worth more than $40,000, researchers claimed.

“That luxury watch – it wasn’t free,” prosecutor Eric Cheng said during closing arguments last week. “The kingdom had now secured its Twitter insider.”

Prosecutors said Abouammo began accessing data from the anonymously managed account ‘mujtahidd’ a week after the trip to England. Al-Asaker reportedly wanted the account suspended, but it is still active.

Cheng also argued that Abouammo took bribes almost three times his annual salary for nearly a year.

“They paid for a mole,” he argued. “We all know that kind of money isn’t in vain.”

Abouammo’s public defender, Angela Chuang, claimed he was just doing his job while working at Twitter. She also claimed that the “government has not proved beyond a reasonable doubt” that Abouammo was acting as a spy for Saudi Arabia.

However, the prosecution pointed out that Abouammo received multiple payments of $100,000 each into a bank account in Lebanon created in his father’s name. He then made $10,000 transfers to a US account.

He also failed to report the watch or the monetary payments to Twitter, in violation of company policy that requires employees to disclose offers worth more than $100.

Chuang agreed that Abouammo should have reported Al-Asaker’s gifts to his then employer, but argued that “one misstep wasn’t enough to convict him.”

“We’ve just spent the past two weeks in a glorified HR investigation,” she told the court, adding that it was “important to distinguish between violating federal law and violating workplace policies.” .’

Prosecutors also alleged that Abouammo recruited his Twitter colleague, Ali Alzabarah, into the scheme and introduced him to Al-Asaker.

Alzabarah, who worked in website maintenance, allegedly used his employee data to access email addresses, birth dates and other information about Twitter users who posted messages criticizing the Saudi royal family.

Officials believe he provided the Saudi government with the personal information of more than 6,000 users in 2015.

When Twitter asked Alzabarah why he had access to the user data, he reportedly fled the country and submitted his letter of resignation via email as to why he traveled to Saudi Arabia.

Alzabarah and another man, Ahmed Almutairi, were both accused by the US Department of Justice of acting as illegal agents of a foreign government for their role in the plan.

Almutairi is also said to have returned to Saudi Arabia. The FBI has issued arrest warrants for both men.