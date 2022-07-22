Ex-Trump aid Steve Bannon convicted of contempt of US Congress

Steve Bannon, a key aide to former President Donald Trump and an influential figure on the American right, was convicted Friday of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the commission investigating last year’s attack on the United States Capitol, a big win for the Democratic LED panel.

A jury has found Bannon, 68, guilty of two felonies for refusing to provide testimony or documents to the select House of Representatives committee as it overturned the January 6, 2021 frenzy by Trump supporters trying to monitor the results of the presidential election. of 2020, took a closer look. election.

Any contempt of Congress is punishable by 30 days to a year behind bars, as well as a $100 to $100,000 fine.

The verdict of the jury of eight men and four women, after less than three hours of deliberation, marked the first successful prosecution for contempt of Congress since 1974, when a judge found G. Gordon Liddy, a conspirator in the Watergate scandal that killed President Richard Nixon’s resignation, guilty.

Bannon was a key adviser to Republican Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and then served as his chief strategist for the White House in 2017 before resolving a feud between the two. Bannon has also played an important role in the right-wing media.

His defense team suggested in closing arguments to jurors on Friday that Bannon was a political target and portrayed the prosecution’s key witness as a politically motivated Democrat with ties to one of the prosecutors. The Public Prosecution Service refuted that

Bannon showed contempt for Congressional authority and had to be held accountable for his unlawful opposition.

Prosecutor Molly Gaston told jurors that the attack was a “dark day” for America, adding, “There is nothing political about finding out why January 6 happened and making sure it never happens again.”

Evan Corcoran, one of Bannon’s attorneys, told the jurors, “The question is, ‘Why? Why was Steve Bannon picked?”

The trial was marked by two days of testimony. Prosecutors questioned only two witnesses. The defense called no one.

The conviction may strengthen the commission’s position in obtaining testimony and documents from others in Trump’s orbit. Last year, Trump asked his associates not to cooperate with the commission because he accused him of hurting him politically, and several of them rejected the commission.

Another former Trump adviser, Peter Navarro, was separately charged in June with contempt of Congress for refusing to appear for a statement before the committee. The trial of Navarro will begin in November.

The Justice Department has opted not to indict two other Trump aides, Mark Meadows and Daniel Scavino, for defying the commission despite a House vote recommending them. Unlike Bannon, Meadows handed over some communications to the committee.

The commission could refer multiple times to the Justice Department for criminal charges against Trump himself, according to Vice Chairman Liz Cheney.

The chief witness to the prosecution was Kristin Amerling, a top committee staffer who testified that Bannon ignored the deadlines to respond to the September 2021 subpoena, did not seek extensions, and offered an invalid reason for his opposition — a Trump claim regarding to a legal doctrine called executive privilege that can keep certain presidential communications confidential.

The Justice Department charged Bannon last November after the Democrat-led House voted to scorn him the month before. Bannon was separately charged in 2020 with defrauding donors for a private fundraiser to boost Trump’s project to build a wall along the US-Mexico border. Trump then pardoned Bannon before that case could go to trial.

A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol and attacked police with batons, sledgehammers, flagpoles, Taser devices, chemical irritants, metal pipes, rocks, metal guardrails and other weapons in a failed attempt to gain Congressional certification of to block his election loss in 2020. Democrat Joe Biden.

The commission has said that the day before the attack, Bannon met with Trump at least twice and attended a planning meeting at a Washington hotel. It played a clip of Bannon saying the day before the attack on his right-wing podcast that “all hell will break loose tomorrow”.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols limited the scope of the case that Bannon’s team could bring to the jury. Bannon was not allowed to claim that he believed his communications with Trump were subject to executive privilege. He was also prohibited from arguing that he had relied on legal advice from a lawyer in refusing to comply.

Bannon’s defense argued that he believed the subpoena deadlines were flexible and subject to negotiation between his attorney and the commission. In an 11-hour turnaround with the trial approaching, Bannon this month announced a willingness to testify in a public hearing before the commission, an offer prosecutors say did not change the fact that he had already broken the law.

(Reuters)