‘Ex Tory minister agrees settlement with female civil servant after sexual harassment allegations’

A former minister has agreed to pay compensation to a civil servant who accused the senior Tory MP of sexually harassing her.

The politician, who served under Boris Johnson, denies any wrongdoing but agreed to offer the woman a financial settlement without any admission of wrongdoing.

According to The independentthe woman approached senior officials at Number 10, who briefed Mr Johnson, although no official inquiry into the minister’s conduct was launched.

After failing to have the case investigated through official channels, the woman threatened legal action, prompting the settlement.

The former minister is said to have made an inappropriate comment to the female official.

The incident is said to have taken place in Whitehall, away from the parliamentary estate.

A witness who worked with the former minister told The Independent: ‘It was important that people understand that this is not a one-off.

The allegations follow the death of Mr. Johnson’s premiership, which was fatally undermined by his handling of allegations that his former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher groped two men at the Carlton Club in June.

A senior Tory who was part of Boris Johnson’s government has reportedly agreed a financial settlement with a female civil servant over allegations of sexual harassment

Parliamentary watchdogs investigated the matter but decided they cannot proceed as the alleged grope was not inside the Palace of Westminster.

But the policies of the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) appear to confirm that the allegations about Mr Pincher do not fall within its scope.

The ICGS ‘applies to acts of bullying or harassment or sexual misconduct by and against any member of the parliamentary community on the parliamentary property or elsewhere in connection with their parliamentary activities’, according to its website.