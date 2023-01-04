Ex-Today show weatherman Steve Jacobs is forced to discount his lush island getaway

<!–

Steve Jacobs has taken to social media to spice up his lavish Vanuatu getaway, dubbed The Boat House, for the bargain price of $250 a night.

The ex-Today weatherman, 55, posted a photo of the stunning property on Instagram on Wednesday night, hoping to get some business going.

The image shows a beautiful deck in front of crystal clear waters.

Steve Jacobs (pictured) has taken to social media to spruce up his lavish Vanuatu vacation home for the bargain price of $250 a night

‘Half price special for available dates from January to March 23. $250 a night for absolute paradise. Check website or DM for details,” he wrote alongside the photo.

Several of Steve’s 20,000 followers were quick to compliment the pretty photo.

One follower gushed “looks so peaceful and relaxing,” and another posted a love heart emoji.

He also included links to his website where holidaymakers can find more information and make reservations.

Steve’s website says the property is ‘located on the south side of Port Vila, Vanuatu’. A beachfront retreat steps away from the island’s serene turquoise reefs.

‘With two stylish island-inspired bedrooms, an open-plan living space and a fully equipped modern kitchen, you’ll need little more to make the most of your stay.’

Steve was suspended from Today in 2020, following the announcement that the program was being relaunched with Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon as hosts.

He took to Instagram after his firing and said he was looking forward to spending more time with his daughters, Isabella and Francesca.

He is a loving father of two daughters – Isabella, 11, and Francesca, nine, whom he shares with ex-wife Rose, whom he divorced in 2018.

