Ex-Texas cop charged for shooting teen eating hamburger

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – A now former San Antonio police officer was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault by a peace officer for shooting and seriously injuring a teenager who was eating a hamburger in his car in a parking lot at McDonald’s.

James Brennand, 25, was charged with the shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu on Oct. 2, according to a police statement. He turned himself in to police on Tuesday evening and remained in custody, Police Chief William McManus said.

Cantu is unconscious and on a ventilator, his family said Tuesday.

“There is no improvement in his condition,” the family said in a statement from their attorney Brian Powers. “The last two days have been difficult and we expect more difficulties, but we remain hopeful.”

Powers said it is “an incredibly difficult time for them”.

A rookie officer, Brennand, reported that the vehicle Cantu was in had evaded him during an attempted traffic stop the night before. Brennand said he suspected the vehicle had been stolen.

In body camera images released by the police, Brennand opens the car door and tells Cantu to get out. The car backs up, door open, and the officer fires multiple times into the vehicle. He keeps firing as the car drives away.

Investigators quickly determined that the use of deadly force was unjustified, and Brennan was fired. Charges against Cantu of aggravated assault and evasion of arrest were dropped.

Brennand is charged with two assaults because a passenger was in the car. The passenger was unharmed.

In a press conference Tuesday night, the police chief defended the department’s training, saying the failures were those of the individual officer.

In an appearance on CNN earlier Tuesday, McManus said he expected aggravated assault charges and a murder charge would be filed in the event that Cantu died.

McManus said Brennand’s body camera video of the Oct. 2 shooting was “horrific.”

“There’s no question that anyone watching that video thinks the shooting is unjustified,” McManus said.

Police officials and the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately return messages from The Associated Press. Brennand has no published phone number and could not be reached for comment.

Cantu’s condition, as stated in his family’s statement, is in stark contrast to what police officials said in the wake of the shooting: that Cantu was hospitalized in stable condition.

“We would like to correct any misconceptions that Erik is in ‘stable condition’ or that he is doing well.” “That’s not true. Every breath is a struggle for Erik. We ask for everyone’s continued prayers for our son,” the family said.

