Ex-team mates pay tribute to former NFL player Steve White who has died aged 48

Former NFL star Steve White has died aged 48 after battling chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

The defense, who spent seven seasons with the Buccaneers and Jets, said in April that he was seeking a bone marrow transplant.

He was drafted out of Tennessee University by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 1996 draft, but he was waived in the preseason and signed by Tampa Bay.

The sportsman went on to play in 94 NFL games, registering 119 tackles and 11.5 sacks.

The pinnacle of his career came in the 1999 NFC division playoffs when he made seven tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble against Washington.

His standout performance in the 14-13 win earned him Defensive Player of the Week.

Since his retirement from the NFL, the Memphis-born athlete has written about football for the sports blog SB Nation.

A number of friends and ex-teammates have paid tribute to White after hearing the tragic news.

Hall of Fame Buccaneers teammate Warren Sapp said, “RIP Steve White #94 on your program but #1 in our hearts!!”

Fellow teammate Tyoka Jackson tweeted, “#RIP to my road race roommate @sgw94. My condolences go out to his wife, children, family and friends. The memories, the fun, the conversations will never be forgotten.’

Tampa Bay quarterback Shaun King added: “Just heard that my teammate @sgw94 has passed away.

“Congratulations to his loved ones. Always had an encouraging word for me when I was a young player with the @Buccaneers.”