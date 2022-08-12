Ex-Super League star’s brother, 33, killed by ‘single punch’ at his engagement party in Wakefield

An expectant husband and younger brother of an ex-rugby star was reportedly killed by a single blow by a guest at his own engagement party.

Casey Chalkley, Jack Kirmond’s fiancée, is said to be “heartbroken” at his death.

Mr Kirmond, 33, proposed to Miss Chalkley over a sunny spring break, but the engagement party was held over the weekend so friends and family could celebrate with them.

He died after his head fell on the pavement around midnight on Sunday 8 August in front of amateur club Sharlston Rovers Rugby League – which he played for – in Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

Mr Kirmond, a former gunman who served in Afghanistan as the younger brother of ex-Super League player Danny Kirmond, 36, was rushed to hospital but tragically died of his injuries on Monday.

Jack Kirmond (pictured), 33, was said to have been killed by a guest around midnight on Sunday in a single blow at his own engagement party at Sharlston Rovers amateur rugby club in Wakefield. He later died of his injuries in hospital.

Lee Robinson, 38, of Fryston Road in Castleford, West Yorkshire, has been charged with murdering Jack. He appeared before the Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and the case was referred to the Crown Court – while he was held in pre-trial detention. Pictured: Scene of alleged assault outside Sharlston Rovers amateur rugby club in Wakefield

A family friend said: ‘Jack was dead when he hit the floor from the impact, but being an organ donor, he was kept on a life support machine until they could figure out what he could give and to whom.

He was hit once from behind and fell instantly.

“It was another guy who attacked him, but it looks like he wasn’t provoked.

“We were at the club celebrating Jack and Casey’s future together, but now we’re waiting for his funeral.”

Mr. Kirmond’s organs have now been donated and the family friend said, “Jack’s death saved nine lives.”

The couple lived with Casey’s parents while Jack renovated a house they had bought together, which would have been their marital home.

Tributes have been paid to a rugby player who died in an incident outside his club after a man was charged with murder.

Former Private Jack Kirmond, 33, suffered a fatal head injury in the attack on Sharlston Rovers Rugby Club, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, in the early hours of Sunday, August 7.

The ex-shooter was engaged to be married and was described by his family as an “amazing son, fiancé, brother, uncle and friend.”

In a statement, they said: “A soldier who served his country and a protector of all who knew him, not only in his work but in his life.

“Jack had been through darkness, but came into the light and injected that light into everyone who knew him.

“And the sound that emanated from Jack—his infectious laugh could be heard from miles away! He will leave a hole in the lives of everyone who knew him.’

Sharlston Rugby Club said it would hold a minute of applause in memory of Mr Kirmond during his match this weekend.

Jack’s sad brother Danny (pictured), who made over 200 appearances for Wakefield and Huddersfield in rugby’s top division, paid tribute to his sibling on social media

In a Facebook post, the club said: ‘During this time, rugby league is secondary. from Jack and support for his family and friends.”

Among others to pay tribute was the poet Ben Taylor, aka ‘Yorkshire Prose’, who said: ‘Heartbreaking news for all of Jack’s family and friends. gunman, murdered in his hometown outside his family’s club. All my love for Kirmo’s loved ones. Absolutely tragic.’

Lee Robinson, 38, of Fryston Road in Castleford, appeared before Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 10 August, charged with murder.

The case was sent to the Crown Court and he was remanded in custody pending trial.

Det Chief Insp Sharron Kaye, of the West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Inquiry Team, said: ‘We continue to support Jack’s family at this very sad time and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, which is believed to be took place around midnight on Sunday.’

Police said information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.